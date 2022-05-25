A grand jury convened in Fauquier County Circuit Court on Monday, May 23 and handed down indictments against 20 defendants.
Sammie Abulaban, of Gainesville, was indicted on three felony counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle. He was arrested April 3, 2021, and remains in custody.
Karen Aravia Ayala, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of child endangerment and directly indicted on one felony count of child endangerment. She was arrested Dec. 2, 2021, and was released from custody on bail.
Catherine Barker, of Woodbridge, was indicted on two felony counts of possessing a schedule I/II drug and one felony count of possession of a schedule III drug by a prisoner. She was directly indicted on one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was arrested June 28, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Robert Browning, of Bealeton, was directly indicted on one felony count of failing to appear and a capias was issued for his arrest.
Dustyn Dunivan, of The Plains, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was directly indicted on one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving and driving under a revoked or suspended license. He was arrested Feb. 12 and released from custody on bail.
Giovanny Espinosa, of Dumfries, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I/II drug. He was arrested Dec. 13, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Jean Gordon, of Warrenton, was directly indicted on 10 felony counts of forgery and a capias was issued for her arrest.
Kleyton Heredia-Corzo, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny. He was arrested Jan. 11 and remains in custody.
Robert Lee Hill, of Amissville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I/II drug and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphanalia. He was arrested Nov. 18, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Gary Johnson, Jr., of Washington, D.C., was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny of a vehicle. He was arrested Sept. 9, 2021, and was released from custody on bail.
Jesse Johnson, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I/II drug. He was directly indicted on two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and two misdemeanor counts of driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock. He was arrested Feb. 25 and remains in custody.
Richard Lowe, Jr., of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested April 3 and remains in custody.
Brad Lowenbach, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of manufacturing or distributing a schedule I/II drug. He was arrested Dec. 8, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Brandon McCray, of Winchester, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I/II drug and one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested April 8 and remains in custody.
Christopher Murphy, of Warrenton, was directly indicted on one felony count of driving with a revoked license. He was released from custody on bail in March on separate charges.
Kenneth Olenslager, of Nassawadox, was indicted on one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of distributing a schedule I/II drug to accommodate another. He was arrested Dec. 17, 2021, and remains in custody.
Jonathan Pratt, of Orange, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement and one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested Dec. 23, 2021, and remains in custody.
Amanda Ros, of Warrenton, was directly indicted on one felony count of distributing a schedule I/II drug and one felony count of failing to appear. A capias was issued for her arrest.
Ryan Vanover, of Woodbridge, was indicted on two felony counts of construction fraud. He was arrested Dec. 30, 2021, and released from custody on bail.
Parker Webb, of New Baltimore, was indicted on one felony count of rape. He was arrested Jan. 27 and remains in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.