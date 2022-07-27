Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We have something for everyone! Click 'View all rates' below to see our online subscription options. Already know which subscription you'd like? Click 'Get Started' to proceed.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access Only - 1 Year
|$49.90
|for 365 days
|Digital Access Pass - 1 Day Pass
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|Print & Digital Access - 1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 6:05 pm
Maria C. Argueta, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. She was arrested April 12 and is currently in custody.
April Brooke Bumbrey, of Fredericksburg, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Jan. 14 and was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond.
John Douglas Embrey, of Markham, was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny of a firearm and one felony count of possessing a firearm as a non-violent felon. He was arrested March 9 and is currently in custody.
Steven John Farmer, of Sumerduck, was indicted on one felony count of threatening to kill or injure another person and directly indicted on one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He was arrested Jan. 13 and is currently in custody.
Marcus Deon Gray, of Washington, D.C., was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny of a vehicle and one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested May 13 and was released from custody on bond.
Kevin Maley Hagan, of Gainesville, was indicted on one felony count of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and directly indicted on one felony count of maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested March 25 and released from custody on bond.
Kenneth Bradley Halsey, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute. A capias was issued Monday for his arrest.
Richard Charles Harman, of Petersburg, West Virginia, was indicted on one felony count of making a false statement on a background check consent form. He was arrested May 16 and was released from custody on bond.
Joshua Wayne Harris, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of credit card fraud. He was arrested March 17 and is currently in custody.
Elizabeth Kay Hooper, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested March 14 and was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond.
Richard Frederick Lambert, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested April 14 and was released from custody on bond.
Virginia Marie Mason, of Haymarket, was directly indicted on one felony count of failing to appear for a court hearing. A capias was issued Monday for her arrest.
Gabrielle Nicole Peery, of Midland, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested March 2 and was released from custody on bond.
Amanda Joyce Rollinger, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested April 3 and was released from custody on bond.
Mark Allen Settar, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a firearm as a non-violent felon. He was arrested May 4 and was released from custody on bond.
Larry Shane Taylor, Jr., of Catlett, was directly indicted on one felony count of distributing child pornography and two felony counts of distributing child pornography. A capias was issued Monday for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.