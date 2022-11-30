Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We have something for everyone! Click 'View all rates' below to see our online subscription options. Already know which subscription you'd like? Click 'Get Started' to proceed.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access Only - 1 Year
|$49.90
|for 365 days
|Digital Access Pass - 1 Day Pass
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|Print & Digital Access - 1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
A grand jury convened Monday in Fauquier County Circuit Court and handed down 17 indictments against 11 defendants.
Samuel Isaac Cooper, of Broad Run, was indicted on a felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested June 26 and released from custody on bond. A plea hearing is scheduled for January.
Christopher Michael Gaines, of Warrenton, was indicted on a felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 2 and released from custody on bond. A plea hearing is scheduled for January.
Kaitlin Renea Grimley, of Warrenton, was directly indicted on four felony counts of child sexual abuse. She was served Nov. 28 and released on bond. A jury trial is scheduled for April.
Meridee Ann Halmo, of Winchester, was indicted on a felony count of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was arrested Aug. 19 and was in custody as of Tuesday. A plea hearing is scheduled for January.
James T. Hamm, of Fredericksburg, was indicted on a felony count of larceny with intent to distribute. He was arrested Aug. 12 and was in custody as of Tuesday. A plea hearing is scheduled for February.
Tyler Patrick Hands, of Ruckersville, was indicted on a felony count of eluding police. He was arrested June 19 and released from custody on bond. A jury trial is scheduled for March.
Jennifer Rose Hester, of The Plains, was indicted on a felony count of child neglect. She was arrested June 10 and released from custody on bond. A status hearing is scheduled for January.
Raheem Yar Khan, of Chantilly, was directly indicted on a felony count of leaving the scene of a traffic crash that resulted in injury or death. He was served Nov. 28 and released on bond. A jury trial is scheduled for May.
Landon Artem MacWilliams, of Gainesville, was indicted on a felony count of illegally obtaining a credit card number and directly indicted on a misdemeanor count of credit card fraud. A jury trial is scheduled for May.
Wesley C. Martin, of Warrenton, was indicted on a felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of drugs. He was arrested in October 2020 and released from custody on bond. A jury trial is scheduled for February.
Jonathan Francis Owen, of Remington, was indicted on a felony count of malicious wounding and a felony count of strangling. He was arrested Aug. 13 and was in custody as of Tuesday. A jury trial is scheduled for February.
(1) comment
Is this all you are going to report on the teacher from Fauquier County who was indicted for having sex with her student? That’s disgraceful. Where is her mug shot and home address like you’ve posted for previous sexual offenses? Biased reporting. Hopefully your reporters are still gathering information and more information will be forthcoming.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.