A grand jury convened Sept. 26 in Fauquier County Circuit Court and indicted 19 defendants on 29 charges.
A Warrenton man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating an infant to the point of hospi…
Steven Daniel Boger, of Westminster, Maryland, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 9 and was released from custody on bond.
Amanda Browning, of Bealeton, was directly indicted on one felony count of violating her pre-trial bond conditions by failing to appear for a court hearing. She was arrested Sept. 26 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Katrina Lynn Campbell, of Goldvein, was indicted on one felony count of credit card theft. She was arrested May 16 and was released from custody on bond.
James Michael Carrico, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny and directly indicted on one felony count of conspiracy to commit larceny, one felony count of larceny with intent to distribute, one felony count of eluding law enforcement and one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested June 14 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Tillman Oxford Collum II, of Clinton, Maryland, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement and directly indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested June 12 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Morgan Noah Estep, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested July 10 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Shelby Renae Foley, of Nokesville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested May 22 and was released from custody on bond.
Trenton Lee Keller, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted on one felony count of eluding law enforcement. He was arrested May 27 and was released from custody on bond.
Roy Emmet Komrowski Jr., of Midland, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated, one felony count of driving on a revoked license and one felony count of possessing a gun as a convicted felon. He was arrested May 27 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Kirk Darnell Minor, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of failing to register as a violent offender. He was arrested June 25 and was released from custody on bond.
Matthew L. Palmer, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of child abuse. He was arrested March 9 and was released from custody on bond.
Scott Leslie Payne, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding. He was arrested June 28 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
José Daniel Rodriguez Lopez, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested July 7 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Michael Talmadge Rose, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of currency forging. He was arrested July 1 and was released from custody on bond.
Jason Vaughn Rosser, of Amissville, was directly indicted on one felony count of failing to appear for a court hearing. He was arrested Sept. 29 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Kevin Searles, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of threatening to bomb or burn a building. He was arrested June 26 and was released from custody on bond.
Justin Clayton Walker, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of larceny from a person. He was arrested July 11 and remained in custody as of Oct. 3.
Dartanyn Thomas Wright, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding. He was arrested March 11 and was released from custody on bond.
Kelvin Deon Yates, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of possessing a schedule I or II drug with the intent to manufacture. He was arrested April 15 and was released from custody on bond.
