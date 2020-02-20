The Health Ministry of Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains will host Margaret Rowe, Pharm. D, from Remington Drug Company for a “Blue Bag” event on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. This is a free event, but appointments are required.
Medication errors harm hundreds of thousands of Americans every year, but they can be prevented. Previous Blue Bag Initiatives found an average of 54% of participants are potentially at risk for adverse drug reactions.
This event is especially for those taking three or more medications, seeing more than one doctor, or anyone with questions about their medications. Participants will bring all over-the-counter and prescription medications to the appointment for review by the pharmacist. During the appointment, participants will meet one-on-one with the pharmacist and learn about possible duplications, drug-drug interactions and how to take their medications correctly.
Blood pressure screening, finger stick blood sugar and cholesterol screening will also be available.
This event is free and open to the community. For more information or to make an appointment, email parishnurse@gracetheplains.org.
Adult Mental Health First Aid
The Health Ministry of Grace Episcopal Church will hold an additional event, Adult Mental Health First Aid Course, on March 7.
Mental illness and addiction are taking lives every day. Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants how to help someone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. During this eight-hour, evidence-based course, participants learn risk factors and warning signs for mental illness and addiction concerns, and strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situation -- and where to turn for help.
Topics to be covered include depression and mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma, substance use disorders and psychosis.
Grace Episcopal Church is happy to partner again with the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County to offer this course. MHA Fauquier has already trained more than 300 people in the community.
This event is free and open to the community. Lunch will be provided. For more information, email parishnurse@gracetheplains.org. To register for the course, visit events.eventzilla.net.
