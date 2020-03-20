Fauquier County school employees will distribute hundreds of sacks of food on Monday, March 23 at Fauquier High School in Warrenton and at Grace Miller Elementary School in Bealeton. Both locations will give out bags that contain two breakfasts and two lunches to families in need between 10:30 a.m. and noon, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while schools are closed. The schools are closed until April 13 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The project is called Grab and Go; parents can drive up and pick up the food with minimal social interaction. All of the food will be prepared, shelf-stable food – containers of applesauce, yogurt, dry cereal and individually wrapped sandwiches. “And milk, we have plenty of milk,” said David Graham, executive director of administration and planning.
“We wanted to make sure that all the food we distributed was safe. We didn’t want to solve one problem and create another,” he said.
Graham said this will be the first time for the food distribution and he suspects the staff will learn from it. “We’ll see how many people come, and we’ll adjust for the next time,” he said.
Parents are asked to provide the name of their child’s school and their lunch number if possible. “We are not going to turn anyone away,” he said. If a grandma or a neighbor is picking up food for someone else, it would be helpful to have the lunch number, he said. “But we know that not everyone who needs to is going to be able to go to the locations during that hour and a half. It’s the first time. We may try to add locations as we go.”
School Board member Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) said Thursday after the School Board meeting that she was concerned about some families in her district. She asked Graham, “I know of one mom, she works retail. There is no way she can be there. Can I pick up food for her?”
Graham assured her that she could.
He said that some teachers wanted to volunteer to deliver food, “but we’re not there yet. We need to make sure this is up and running first.”
There are other options available for families who are concerned about feeding their children. The graphic above, provided by the Fauquier County School Division, provides more information.
