A new academic building on the campus of Lord Fairfax College just outside Warrenton could open in spring 2022 if the Virginia General Assembly approves $7,443,000 in additional funds.
Gov. Ralph Northam included funds in the budget he submitted last week to cover a cost overrun to build Hazel Hall. That cost escalated since the building was first designed. Work on-site hasn’t proceeded since a groundbreaking in December 2017. A fall 2019 opening was expected at that time.
The 40,000-square-foot building to house science, health and engineering programs will honor Eleanor C. and William A. Hazel, the couple in whose name a $1 million donation was made.
College officials have been working to secure the additional funds needed.
“We have been in constant contact with the Virginia Community College System to ensure the supplemental funding request was one of the system's top priorities, and the VCCS has been extremely supportive,” said LFCC President Kim Blosser last week. “The VCCS met many times with the Department of Planning and Budget to find a way for this funding to be included.”
The VCCS oversees a network of 23 community colleges. The VCCS wouldn’t allow construction to move forward on Hazel Hall without an approved final budget.
During 2018, efforts were made to reduce costs in order to resubmit plans in the late fall or early winter.
“They were able to make significant progress on this and got the cost much closer to the approved budgeted amount. Unfortunately, the price that came back in March was high again, in part due to inflation over the intervening time,” Christopher Coutts, provost at LFCC’s Fauquier campus, said this fall.
The college has been working with local legislators in the Virginia General Assembly to try to cover the funding gap.
“Our local legislators have been extremely supportive of Lord Fairfax Community College and the supplemental funding request for Hazel Hall,” Blosser said last week. “Because this is a state-funded project, the Virginia Community College System worked very closely with the Department of Planning and Budget to request funding for the supplemental funding. Now, the legislators will be able to help us ensure the funding request remains in the Caboose Bill,” referring to adjustments made to a biennium budget.
Once the General Assembly approves the budget and Northam signs it, funds for Hazel Hall will be released to the VCCS to allow the project to continue, Blosser said.
Once the budget bill is signed, bids for construction can be sought and a winning bid awarded. Blosser said it’s hoped that construction can start by July 1.
“If everything goes well, it could be completed by the end of 2021” for an opening in spring 2022, Blosser said.
Grimm + Parker of Vienna, Virginia, is the design firm and Kjellstrom + Lee of Staunton, Virginia, is the general contractor on the project.
