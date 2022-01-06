 Skip to main content
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of expected snowstorm

WARF, Midland Church of the Brethren open Thursday and Friday for those without electricity

snow plow

A snow plow works to clear snow from a Bealeton subdivision.

 Photo by Robin Earl/Fauquier Times Staff Photo

The National Weather Service is calling for another significant round of winter weather across Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning, and Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency.

“While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility,” Northam said in a statement Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Fauquier County from 6 p.m. Jan. 6 to 3 a.m. Jan. 7. There could be snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

The Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility (WARF) is open Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone who needs showers, electricity for charging devices or Wi-Fi amid the continuing power outages. More information is available by calling 540-349-2520.

Midland Church of the Brethren is open 24 hours on Thursday and Friday. Bathrooms are available there but showers are not. More information is available by calling 540-270-3489 or 540-439-3016.

The predicted storm follows a storm that dumped as much as a foot of snow on the area Jan. 3. From that storm Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is still reporting 1,271 outages affecting 39,519 customers, though most of those customers are south of Fauquier County.

Dominion Energy reports that 1,358 outages are still being addressed, affecting 50,265 customers. In the Fauquier area, fewer than 250 customers are without power, according to the Dominion outage map.

The Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to avoid traveling while roads are hazardous and visibility is compromised.

Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director, said, "State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week."

