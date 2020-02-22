Warrenton Village Center will have a new retail store in early March. It was reported in late 2019 that Peebles would be closing and Gordmans would replace it.
Nine Gordmans will celebrate grand openings on March 3, including the Warrenton location. Festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings and a donation made to a local school. In Warrenton, Fauquier High School will be a recipient.
Gordmans, like Peebles, is part of the Stage group of stores. As a further convenience, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said president and CEO of Stage Stores Michael Glazer.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Glazer.
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other surprises.
Free gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. Peebles department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards—they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
Gordmans credit card savings: Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.
