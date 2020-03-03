About 100 people, most of whom were Fauquier High School students and staff, were on hand for the grand opening of Gordmans off-price department store in the Warrenton Village Center shopping center on Tuesday.
Store manager Tracey Pearson presented a $1,000 check to FHS principal Kraig Kelican, and band members and cheerleaders from the school performed before and after Pearson cut the ceremonial ribbon, as local business leaders and government officials looked on.
Among those in attendance was Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill, who made a brief address. About 20 shoppers had lined up to be the store’s first customers.
