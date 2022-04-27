Education, abortion and the economy – especially high gas prices – were major talking points in an April 22 public forum for 10 GOP candidates in the nominating race for the 10th Congressional District.
The 10 candidates at the forum, including business owners and executives, local office holders and military veterans, are vying to run against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton. A “firehouse primary” in May will decide which GOP candidate runs against Wexton, the Democratic incumbent, in the November general election. An 11th candidate, Jeff Mayhugh, a small business owner from Manassas, was not present.
“Life begins at conception, and we need to do everything we can to defend babies in the womb at every stage of life” said Jeanine Lawson, who serves on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “I am praying for the Supreme Court decision to rule the right way, and I am more than willing to have this debate with Jennifer Wexton.”
All ten candidates at the Congressional Candidate Town Hall, hosted April 21 by Patrick Henry College’s American Politics and Policy Program, echoed Lawson’s sentiments. “When does life begin?” was the first of three questions posed to candidates by Isaac Bock, a junior in the college’s politics and policy program. Each candidate gave brief, timed answers.
About 200 people, including many students, attended the Purcellville forum, which also provided each candidate a few minutes to introduce themselves. During the introductions, the audience was largely quiet, except for a few “Amens” when John Henley, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and small business owner from Nokesville, said transwomen should be barred from competing in women’s sports. “You look at men competing in women’s sports and that should not happen in the United States of America,” Henley said, though he did not address how federal legislation could address this issue.
The forum also squeezed in questions from a few audience members who lined up alongside the stage.
One audience member, Gail Weiss of Leesburg, said that while she loved hearing candidates’ views on patriotism, the military and Christianity, she wanted to know who had the “secret sauce” that would woo Democratic votes necessary to beat Wexton. “How are you going to tailor your message in the general election should you win the nomination?”
Educational issues will help bridge the gap and help attract Democrats to vote Republican, said candidate John Beatty, a Loudoun County School Board member. Every parent has a stake in their children’s schools, Beatty said. “You saw how it did in 2021,” Beatty said.
Although Beatty did not mention Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by name, the governor’s successful 2021 race focused heavily on parents’ frustration over mask mandates and how the country’s history of racism is taught in public schools. “I think I’m one of the best to talk about education as a teacher being on the school board,” Beatty said.
Other candidates expressed similar views. “Education, safety, the economy,” said business executive Brandon Michon of Loudoun County. “We may have different views on parts of education, but we still agree that children matter.” In addition, he said, “There is no Democrat discount card at the gas pump or the grocery store.”
Everyone is struggling with rising prices, said Dave Beckwith, a retired Air Force colonel. “I think Jennifer Wexton’s biggest challenge is that she voted for all the policies down the line that [U.S. President] Joe Biden was implementing, and she has to own the economy that we live in,” Beckwith said. “She has to own the fact that my son and daughter are living in my house because they can’t buy a house.”
The 10th District has many non-white and immigrant residents and “The last election tells us they want somebody who looks like them,” said Hung Cao, of Purcellville, a retired U.S. Navy captain who served in special operations for 25 years. “When I talk to these people – these immigrants like myself – they believe in the same things we do: They believe in freedom. They believe in family values. They believe in equality. They believe in education. We just need to bring them to our side.”
On economics
Anthony Zanfardino, a student at Patrick Henry, asked how candidates planned to keep the U.S. an economic superpower in a changing world.
Removing government regulations will help keep the U.S. strong, said Caleb Max. At 24, he’s the youngest candidate; he’s also the grandson of former U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf (R), who represented the 10th District from 1981 to 2015.
A revitalized free market is the answer, he said. “My generation actually is starting the least amount of businesses as almost any generation before. It’s because it’s tough. It’s risky. It’s a bad market,” said Max, who started a landscape business when he was 17. “There’s not good funding if you can go get $100,000 loan in student debt but can’t get a $10,000 loan from a bank for a truck.”
The U.S. still is the leader in innovation, said Theresa Coates Ellis, a Manassas City councilwoman and small business owner. “We need to continue to grow in America; invest in America; keep jobs here.”
“I believe with free enterprise we are the greatest innovators in the whole world,” said Mike Clancy, a senior vice president of Oracle, the second-largest computer software company in the world. “We have tremendous innovation capability, and free enterprise is the way we do that, and that’s the fundamental economic policy that I would advocate.”
Newcomers to politics
As part of the forum, each candidate also explained how they would be different from career politicians who make big promises but do not follow through once in office. All said that being a newcomer to national politics would be an asset, not a liability.
“I do not have a pedigree of politics in my blood,” said Brooke Taylor, a single mom living in Middleburg in Loudoun County. She claimed that God provides special protection for the United States and that God “places the right person at the right time to do the right job, and I believe I am that candidate.”
