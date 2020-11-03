Fifth Congressional District Republican candidate Bob Good was leading his opponent Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb 59% to 41% with all in-person votes counted and thousands of absentee ballots still unreported in several of the district’s counties as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In Fauquier County, Good won 75% of votes cast on Election Day to Webb’s 25%. However, results from the county’s absentee ballots had not yet been reported as of 10:30 p.m. Absentee ballots accounted for nearly two-thirds of votes cast in Fauquier County.
The 5th Congressional District stretches from the North Carolina border to Fauquier County. Absentee votes have still not been reported in Albemarle, Bedford, Campbell, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Franklin and Prince Edward counties as of 10:30 p.m.
The final results will not be known until all ballots are counted. Localities will report as much of the absentee votes as they are able on Tuesday at 11 p.m., but will have until Friday at 12 p.m. to count any ballots that arrive at an elections office that is postmarked by election day.
At Tonsler Park voting precinct in Charlottesville, Webb said that he and his campaign had seen “high energy” at the polls throughout election day.
“I think folks are really excited about having a chance to vote in this election, across the ticket,” Webb said. “It’s been a good day to see our democracy in action.”
The Good campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Good carried Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Greene, Halifax, Henry, Lunenberg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania and Rappahannock counties with 100% of the votes counted in those localities.
Webb carried Brunswick, Nelson and Prince Edward counties and the cities of Charlottesville and Danville with 100% of the votes counted in those localities.
President Donald Trump won the 5th Congressional District by 11 points in 2016. The district’s current representative Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) won by six points in 2018 over Democratic candidate Leslie Cockburn. A Democrat hasn’t held the seat since former Rep. Tom Perriello won the seat in 2008, before the district was redrawn to include part of Fauquier County.
Good, 55, is a former Liberty University athletics official and former Campbell County supervisor. Webb, 37, is a practicing physician and public health expert who works at UVA’s School of Medicine.
