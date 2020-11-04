Fifth Congressional District Republican candidate Bob Good declared victory over his opponent Democrat Dr. Cameron Webb just before midnight on Tuesday evening. Webb conceded the race at 12:30 a.m. with a post on social media.
With 100% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, Good is ahead by 21,000 votes in the race, 53% to 47%.
“Tonight is a victory for the conservative values that founded and sustained this nation, for biblical principles, the sanctity of life, religious liberty, free market capitalism and the importance of faith and family,” Good said in a statement Tuesday evening. “The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up. But the voters have proven that a bright red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district.”
The Fifth Congressional District stretches from the North Carolina border to Fauquier County. The district has been reliably Republican for over a decade, but election analysts had rated the race a “toss-up” in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
President Donald Trump won the 5th Congressional District by 11 points in 2016. The district’s current representative Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) won by six points in 2018 over Democratic candidate Leslie Cockburn. A Democrat hasn’t held the seat since former Rep. Tom Perriello won the seat in 2008.
“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress. This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thanks to everyone who made it possible,” Webb said in statement on Wednesday morning. “Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”
Good, 55, is a former Liberty University athletics official and former Campbell County supervisor. Webb, 37, is a practicing physician and public health expert who works at UVA’s School of Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.