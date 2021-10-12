You have permission to edit this article.
Goldvein man arrested after brandishing crossbow

A man and a woman from Goldvein were arrested at a Marsh Road residence Oct. 8 for alleged domestic assault. The man was also charged with brandishing a crossbow, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

On the afternoon of Oct. 8, Fauquier sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sheetz gas station on Catlett Road in Bealeton. Deputies learned from a witness that a man and a woman were “involved in a verbal and physical altercation at the Sheetz,” said Lewis. The pair had left the gas station by the time deputies arrived, but deputies were able to gather information about their vehicle, which yielded a Marsh Road address, Lewis said.

Cody Broadus, 24, of Goldvein was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with domestic assault for an alleged altercation at a Sheetz gas station. He has also been charged obstruction of justice, fleeing from law enforcement and brandishing.

When deputies arrived at the property, Amber and Cody Broadus were outside, and he was holding a loaded green crossbow, according to Lewis. As deputies gave commands for Cody Broadus to put down the crossbow, Lewis continued, Amber Broadus grabbed it and “placed it in a safe location.”

Amber Broadus, 31, of Goldvein was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with domestic assault for an alleged altercation at a Sheetz gas station.

After speaking with the pair, deputies arrested Amber Broadus for the incident at the Bealeton Sheetz. When they moved to arrest her, however, Cody Broadus “took off on foot” toward the residence, said Lewis. Deputies chased him and made an arrest.

Amber Broadus, 31, has been charged with domestic assault. Cody Broadus, 24, has been charged with domestic assault, obstruction of justice, fleeing from law enforcement and brandishing, said Lewis.

Amber and Cody Broadus were taken to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center. Amber Broadus was released on a personal recognizance bond later that evening; Cody Broadus remains in custody, according to the FCSO spokesman.

