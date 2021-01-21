In 1987, Joel Barkman strapped on his carpenter’s belt and began building homes. Today, some 700 homeowners in Northern Piedmont are enjoying the results of his commitment to home building and remodeling.
In the beginning, GRB had only a modest goal of building two or three move-in-ready homes a year. Around 1990, it evolved to include a focus on custom home construction. Such houses typically take a year or more to design and build. Remodeling projects can run from 30 days to three months.
Recently, the concept has been expanded to include a Golden Rule Lifestyle Homes division. Using conventional designs and deliverable in a three-month period, the model better matches younger families' timing and budget needs while maintaining the firm’s reputation for quality.
Remodeling rounds out the company portfolio.
Barkman said, “Today, our goal is to produce 50% new homes and 50% remodeling. We’ve had an increase in new home construction recently, but our goal is to strive for an equal balance between the two businesses.
“I'm particularly proud of our in-house design capability. We have always done our own designs, but we've stepped up those efforts quite a bit.”
New home construction is divided into two contracts. One is the design/build, followed by the contract to deliver a finished home. Design is a critical aspect of the effort since all else follows from it.
In 2013, GRB moved to its location in Catlett. The quarters include a company showroom where clients can make exterior and interior home selections at one location.
The firm serves the nine counties surrounding Fauquier County, which is its home base. “We try to stay within an hour’s drive time for any project. The majority of our homes are in Fauquier. It’s where we love to be. It’s where people know us best.” said Barkman.
The firm has 30 employees with about half administrative staff and the remaining field employees.
COVID-19
“We feel blessed to have thrived in today’s environment,” said Barkman. The firm created a structure so it would not have to shut the company down if anything like the pandemic hits again.
There are four different office entrances, separate restrooms, and the ability to conduct all meeting virtually. “We have minimized direct contact among the staff. That’s both good and bad. It kind of wears on some staff who are more communicative and like group interaction.”
At first, a few remodeling projects were put on hold by customers. Otherwise, COVID-19 has had no impact. "It’s probably promoted more work because people are sitting at home saying, ‘We’ve been wanting to do this project. Now’s a good time to start,’” explained Barkman.
About eight remodeling projects are currently in progress.
New home construction has grown, too, especially with the favorable interest rates that are available. Currently, 10 homes are in various stages of construction.
“Our greatest asset is our people. Our team is highly competitive, skilled, and produce excellent work. I am proud of all of them. We are not here to see how big we can get. We are here to serve the community,” Barkman said.
When asked about the name he chose for his company over three decades ago, Barkman said, “Being a Christian and having the belief that we are here to serve our fellow man, I wanted to focus on who we are rather than using my name.
“I chose Golden Rule Builders because it’s the rule we live by it in our business dealings. It also helps our employees and myself stay centered on why we’re here.”
For a comprehensive description of its design/build services, materials, and more, visit https://www.goldenrulebuilders.com.
