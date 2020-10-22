Tailgating for the International Gold Cup will look familiar this Saturday, familiar because it’ll have to be in your own backyard.
Like the eight other steeplechase meets held on the American circuit the since COVID-19 shut down spectator sports, the Oct. 24 Gold Cup will be conducted behind closed doors, attendance limited to active participants and essential personnel.
Still, race fans can catch all the action from the Great Meadow racecourse via free live-stream production starting at noon.
The first of 11 races begins at noon from the events center near The Plains, the overfilled program featuring races over timber, hurdles, cross-country steeplethon course and on the turf.
Log onto nationalsteeplechase.com to follow the live stream and for complete entries.
Celebrity wins $10K Arena Polo Challenge
The National Arena Challenge Cup showcased 6-goal polo action last week in The Plains, with Celebrity Cruises/Hotels at Sea – Tareq Salahi, Matthew Potter and John Gobin, stunning Mystique Jewelers (Christopher Holder, Kelly Wells and Brennan Wells) in Saturday’s finals.
Celebrity fought back from a six-goal deficit at the half, with pro anchor Gobin turning in a high-scoring performance to grab the 13-11 win. With 9 goals scored, Brennan Wells was voted Most Valuable Player.
A full recap is at uspolo.org.
