Co-chair of the Virginia Gold Cup and longtime Fauquier horseman Dr. Alfred C. Griffin Jr. was elected president of the National Steeplechase Association at the group’s Jan. 17 board meeting.
Al Griffin becomes the first Virginian to rule the governing body of American steeplechasing since the late Randy Rouse was NSA president in the early 1970s.
Griffin, a resident of Marshall, succeeds three-term NSA president Guy Torsilieri. Torsilieri is long-time chairman of the nation’s richest steeplechase meet – the Far Hills Races in New Jersey. Torsilieri will replace Beverly Steinman as chairman of the group’s board of directors.
Tennessee horsewoman Virginia Lazenby was elected vice-president, Upperville’s Robert Bonnie as secretary and Georgia-based Mason Hardaway Lampton as treasurer.
The executive ballot marks a notable first for NSA – the leadership is 100 percent from the “South,” with three of the four having started their steeplechase careers on the now-defunct Midwest Hunt Race Association that used to represent jump racing interests in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and – in prior years, Missouri, Ohio and Illinois. Though he’s long lived in Upperville near his mother Nina’s ancestral home, Robert Bonnie grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, where his father, the late Ned Bonnie, was a noted equine attorney, MHRA officer and a successful steeplechase amateur owner-rider.
“I am honored and humbled,” Griffin said. “Under Guy Torsilieri’s leadership, steeplechasing has placed itself on an upward trajectory. I will strive to foster continued growth into a bright, sustainable future for our sport, our horsemen, and our race meets.”
The appointment has particular meaning for Virginia’s horse country. “Steeplechase racing is such an integral part of life here in this area,” Griffin said. “The point-to-points and sanctioned meets are more than just horse races: they’re focal points for our communities as a whole.
“Each race meet is unique unto itself, and it is that individuality that is (Virginia racing’s) strength.”
“I look for Al to bring the NSA one step further into the 21st century,” said Don Yovanovich, longtime chair of the NSA’s race chairman committee and member of the safety task force.
Yovanovich, president of the Virginia Point-to-Point Foundation and secretary of the Virginia Steeplechase Association, explained that Griffin’s foxhunting roots tie him to the sport’s base: Griffin was Warrenton Hunt joint-master 1994-2012, chairing their race meet 1996-2012.
Griffin joined NSA’s board of directors in 2012 and has served as chair of the promotion and growth committee. He’s been NSA secretary since 2018.
With Warrenton dentist Dr. Will Allison, Griffin co-chairs the Virginia Gold Cup, NSA’s largest meet by attendance, and the International Gold Cup.
Griffin is a member of the Virginia governor’s Blue Ribbon Committee on Horse Racing, and he played a key role in creating the Virginia Equine Alliance that brought pari-mutuel wagering to the Great Meadow meets in 2012 when Colonial Downs was shuttered.
A graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Rochester, Griffin has practiced orthodontics in Warrenton and Middleburg for the last 35 years and is a diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.
He also teaches biomechanics and clinical practice at Harvard University’s School of Dental Medicine. He served as the first dental director of the Fauquier Free Clinic, which he and other Northern Virginia dentists founded more than 20 years ago.
