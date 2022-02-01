Gohlmann’s six 3-pointers lead Kettle Run boys basketball over James Wood 63-47

Anyone watching the recent NFL playoffs knows how accurate pro field goal kickers are these days.
They’re money from any distance. Just like Kettle Run senior guard Cooper Gohlmann on Monday.
An equal opportunity marksman, Gohlmann drilled six 3-pointers – three from the right side and three from the left – in a 63-47 boys basketball win over James Wood.
After going 6-for-6, Gohlhman finally misfired from the right corner early in the fourth quarter and shook his head in disappointment, but his 20-point game certainly lifted his team as the Northwestern District race enters its final weeks.
“Wow! Six! Is that what he had? What’s six times three?” said coach Christian Yancey, calculating Gohlmann had at least 18 points.
Although Kettle Run (4-3) held onto third place in the Northwestern District, sixth-place James Wood (1-7) presented problems in the first and second quarters, taking the lead several times at 9-6, 11-8 and 24-23.
But thanks to Gohlmann, who drilled two 3-pointers from the right wing, Kettle Run went on a 10-0 surge to grab a 33-24 lead and 33-26 edge at halftime.
Junior guard Jordan Tapscott was also a factor with his defense on James Wood senior Cole Stowers, a 5-foot-11 jump shooter with a textbook release and strong vertical leap.
Stowers finished with a game-high 24 points, including 16 in the first half when he was killing the Cougars and caused Yancey to call timeout.
“That’s gotta stop,” said Yancey, who assigned Tapscott to shadow him. “We went to a diamond-and-one defense. Jordan’s the best defensive player in the district.“
Kettle Run scored the first seven points of the second half to lead 40-26. Jacob Robinson, Tapscott and Kolby White all had baskets in that run.
The Cougars outscored James Wood 19-9 in the third to lead 52-35 entering the fourth quarter. The lead grew to 58-38 as Gohlmann made the last two of his six triples.
Other Kettle Run scoring leaders were Tapscott and Conner Dean with 10 each, and Kolby White and Robinson with six each.
Tournament looms
With both district tournament finalists going to regions this year, Kettle Run (4-3) and Liberty (4-4) are hoping to at least finish in third, which means they’d dodge league power Millbrook (9-0) in the district semifinal if they got there.
“We’re not the best team like we thought we’d be. But no one wants to face us,” said Yancey.
Recent close losses to Sherando 40-39 and Handley 50-42 have hurt.
Kettle Run was slated to face Handley (4-3) against Tuesday, with another big showdown Friday at Liberty.
Millbrook handled Liberty 82-66 Monday, keeping the Eagles in fourth, with the teams meeting again Tuesday.
Fauquier (0-9) came close against second-place Sherando Monday, falling 51-47.
Shepard’s 27 propels Liberty
Coy Shepard scored a career-high 27 points as Liberty defeated James Wood 55-45 on Jan. 25 in Winchester.
James Wood built a 21-11 advantage after the first quarter. The Eagles fought back to trail 31-28 at halftime as Luke McCaslin drew a charge, followed by a basket by Dakota Lindsay before the buzzer.
“That was a huge play by Luke,” said Liberty coach Pat Frazer. “We got the ball at the beginning of the third and really helped us gain the momentum.”
The Eagles scored the first four points of the third quarter to lead 32-31. A Shepard 3-pointer gave Liberty a 34-32 lead and they never trailed.
Besides 27 points, Shepard had four steals and two assists. Lindsay added nine points and 10 rebounds. Chris Richards had six points and four rebounds. Fowler had seven points, four assists and four rebounds and Connor Mahek recorded five rebounds and two assists.
