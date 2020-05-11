Give Local Piedmont, an annual 24-hour fundraising drive facilitated by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, raised $1.2 million from 3,742 individual donors on May 5, setting a new record for the event. The fundraising drive, now in its seventh year, benefits nonprofits in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
The 3,742 individual donors made 8,089 donations to participating nonprofits. “The final figure represents more than a 30% increase in the overall total from last year with the same number, 177, of nonprofit organizations participating,” said a NPCF press release. “Pre-event donations totaled $137,900 and the average donation was notably higher this year at $135.61.”
The press release quoted NPCF Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson. “WOW! Our nonprofits, the business community and the citizens in our four counties banded together to strengthen the Northern Piedmont region,” she said. “It was exhilarating to see this kind of support as so many lives have been impacted and changed since the COVID-19 crisis.”
Among “large” organizations, Fauquier Free Clinic received the most individual donations; 284 unique donors collectively gave $48,438 to the organization. Fauquier SPCA received the second most donations, with 206 individuals giving a total of $67,013.
The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League received 201 individual gifts, the most individual donations among “small” organizations, totaling $16,262. The Cold War Museum in Vint Hill came in second in this category; 178 unique donors gave $18,306.
Fauquier Free Clinic and The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League received an additional $1,500 each from NPCF as a “grand prize,” for receiving the most individual donations in their category, and the second-place organizations each received $1,000 in prize money.
As part of the Give Local Piedmont event, the PATH Foundation contributed funding for high school seniors to contribute $100 each to the organization of their choice. In previous years, PATH gave $25 per student selection, but the amount was increased this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent difficulty in engaging students directly.
In total, 545 students from public and private schools in three counties – Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock – made selections, adding $54,500 to the giving. Fauquier SPCA received the most selections with 63; Fauquier Free Clinic and Special Olympics Virginia Area 27 received the second- and third-most, respectively.
“This year, with the schools out of session, we quickly worked to pivot to an online forum; however, with the seniors not in school, it was definitely more challenging to have them participate,” said Amy Petty, PATH communications director. Of the increase in the donation amount per student, she said, “We knew it would be difficult to replicate the numbers from previous years, but we also wanted to have it be something a little extra special for them since they’ve had so many traditions fall away from them.
The PATH high school senior program “is designed to encourage high school seniors to think about giving back to their communities,” according to a press release from the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.