Give Local Piedmont, an annual 24-hour fundraising drive facilitated by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, raised $1.2 million from 3,742 individual donors on May 5, setting a new record for the event. The fundraising drive, now in its seventh year, benefits nonprofits in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
The individual donors made 8,089 donations to participating nonprofits. “The final figure represents more than a 30% increase in the overall total from last year with the same number, 177, of nonprofit organizations participating,” said a NPCF press release. “Pre-event donations totaled $137,900 and the average donation was notably higher this year at $135.61.”
(A chart listing the amount of donations by organization is at the bottom of this page.)
The press release quoted NPCF Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson, “Wow! Our nonprofits, the business community and the citizens in our four counties banded together to strengthen the northern piedmont region,” she said. “It was exhilarating to see this kind of support as so many lives have been impacted and changed since the COVID-19 crisis.”
Fauquier Free Clinic, Fauquier SPCA receive most individual donations
Among “large” organizations – this includes nonprofits with operating budgets of more than $250,000 - Fauquier Free Clinic, based in Warrenton, received the most individual donations; 284 unique donors collectively gave $48,438 to the organization. Fauquier SPCA, in Midland, received the second-most donations, with 206 individuals giving a total of $67,013.
The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League, based in Amissville, received 201 individual gifts, the most individual donations among “small” organizations, totaling $16,262. The Cold War Museum in Vint Hill came in second in this category; 178 unique donors gave $18,306 to the museum.
Fauquier Free Clinic and Rappahannock Animal Welfare League received an additional $1,500 each from NPCF as a “grand prize” for receiving the most individual donations in their category. The second-place organizations each received $1,000 in prize money.
Rob Marino, the executive director of the free clinic, said that he didn’t know what to expect this year as the economy has slowed down during the pandemic. But, he said, “we needed this [fundraiser] to go well,” especially since the organization’s annual golf tournament – and major fundraiser – was canceled. The GLP donation total “was more than we budgeted for,” he said. “It was a good day.”
Marino said that, like most primary care providers, the clinic has seen a reduction in the number of patients since the pandemic began. However, he said that he expects that the number of patients will increase significantly by the end of the year, as mass layoffs take their toll on individual families’ finances.
Even as the number of patients the clinic has treated has decreased recently, he added, expenses have increased; the cost of personal protective equipment for staff and volunteers is a major contributor to this. Another is the cost of setting up systems to provide telehealth services.
Devon Settle, the executive director of the Fauquier SPCA, said that the organization had also lost the opportunity to host their major annual fundraiser: a rummage sale. “We worked on that all year long,” she said of the rummage sale, so the donations from the GLP program were more important than ever this year.
“It’s amazing what the northern piedmont community has done,” she said, adding special thanks to the NPCF. “They work really hard to put this thing on,” she said of the foundation’s staff.
Settle said that operating costs have remained relatively constant throughout the pandemic, so the donations are important for furthering the SPCA’s mission. “I can’t shut down … I can’t send people home. I don’t have that option,” she said.
Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic – limited access to visitors and the need for more thorough sanitation procedures – “we’re getting the job done,” Settle said. “I’m extremely proud of my staff.”
Sheryl Lynn Herrmann, of RAWL, said that the number of people who contributed through GLP exceeded her expectations. “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much this year, because I know people are out of work,” she said, adding later, “we were just overwhelmed to see that kind of support from our community.”
Herrmann said that RAWL’s mission is somewhat unique: in addition to running an animal rescue program, the organization is also responsible for operating the Rappahannock County animal shelter. Some funding comes from the county government, but RAWL pays staff salaries and purchases all food and cleaning supplies.
“Everything goes toward taking care of the dogs,” she said.
Jason Hall is the executive director of the Cold War Museum in Vint Hill. “We’ve been participating in Give Local Piedmont every year since it started and it’s the single most important source of donation income for the museum,” he said.
"Nonprofits in this four-county area are extremely lucky to have a staff and board at Northern Piedmont Community Foundation that really have our backs and work hard year-round to support us as a way of supporting community needs of all kinds.”
PATH Foundation contributes $54,500 on behalf of high school seniors
As part of the Give Local Piedmont event, the PATH Foundation contributed funding for high school seniors to contribute $100 each to the organization of their choice. In previous years, PATH gave $25 per student selection, but the amount was increased this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent difficulty in engaging students directly.
In total, 545 students from public and private schools in three counties – Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock – made selections, adding $54,500 to the giving. Fauquier SPCA received the most selections with 63; Fauquier Free Clinic and Special Olympics Virginia Area 27 received the second- and third-most, respectively.
“This year, with the schools out of session, we quickly worked to pivot to an online forum; however, with the seniors not in school, it was definitely more challenging to have them participate,” said Amy Petty, PATH's director of communications.
Of the increase in the donation amount per student, she said, “We knew it would be difficult to replicate the numbers from previous years, but we also wanted to have it be something a little extra special for them since they’ve had so many traditions fall away from them."
The PATH high school senior program “is designed to encourage high school seniors to think about giving back to their communities,” according to a press release from the organization.
