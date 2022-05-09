Give Local Piedmont, the annual 24-hour fundraising drive hosted by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, raised $459,711 for 82 nonprofits based in Fauquier County, part of nearly $1.1 million raised for organizations in the region May 3. The PATH Foundation contributed an additional $100,000 in "bonus funds" and the NPCF contributed $27,000 in "prizes" for some nonprofits, according to a press release.
