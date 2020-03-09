Mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 5, for the seventh annual Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Give Local Piedmont, a one-day online giving event.
The annual fundraising event “allows individuals to improve their community quickly and easily” and “promotes giving generously to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that make our region stronger,” according to a Northern Piedmont Community Foundation announcement.
The online giving event also “fosters friendly competition through prizes and bonus incentives to raise more money than is actually donated,” according to the announcement.
Anyone can participate with a donation of $10 or more. Nonprofits must register before April 17 to participate. Donors may pre-schedule donations beginning April 21.
For more information, visit givelocalpiedmont.org or email communityservices@npcf.org.
