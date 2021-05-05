You have permission to edit this article.
Give Local Piedmont fundraising drive raises $1.2 million, matching 2020 record

Give Local Piedmont matched its record-setting 2020 fundraising drive this week, raising more than $1.2 million Tuesday for nonprofits in the area. The annual 24-hour fundraising drive is facilitated by the Northern Community Foundation and benefits nonprofits in Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties. About 3,400 people donated to at least one of 193 organizations this year.

Wakefield Country Day School in Flint Hill received the most individual donations of any organization, receiving 234 donations totaling about $32,000. The money will go for “scholarships to assist students who would otherwise be unable to attend WCDS, for faculty development, and for the conversion of our campus to LED fixtures to lead us towards a more energy-efficient and eco-friendly future,” according to a statement on the fundraiser website.

Fresta Valley Christian School, located near Orlean, raised the most money of any of the participating organizations. The $74,522 will go toward building a science classroom, upgrading the school’s tablet and laptop cart and packing meals for distributing at local food banks and churches, according to the fundraising page.

Other Fauquier-based organizations receiving at least 100 individual donations include:

  • Fauquier Free Clinic (202 donations, $42,195)
  • Fauquier SPCA (158 donations, $32,056)
  • Finley's Green Leap Forward Fund (140 donations, $9,565)
  • Fauquier Education Farm (136 donations, $17,975)
  • The Cold War Museum (136 donations, $15,455)
  • Fauquier Habitat for Humanity (128 donations, $18,189)
  • Mental Health Association of Fauquier (108 donations, $18,160)
  • Highland School (100 donations, $45,905)

A full list of organizations and the money they raised can be found here.

