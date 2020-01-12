May 5 will be here soon, according the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
The foundation announced in a news release that beginning Jan. 15, information about Give Local Piedmont, coming up on May 5, will be available on a dedicated website: www.givelocalpiedmont.org.
Area nonprofits who want to participate in the annual fundraising campaign can register beginning Jan. 15. Registration closes on April 17 and early giving begins April 21. Eligibility requirements can be found on the Give Local Piedmont website.
Since 2014, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has managed this one-day fundraising event. In six years, more than $4.6 million has been raised for 210 nonprofits in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
“The success of this day is dependent on our business community and our NPCF fund holders, who have sponsored goal-setting, cash prizes to nonprofits,” a Give Local Piedmont news release said. “We thank the PATH Foundation, and each and every donor who contributes to make this day, quite simply, magical.”
This year, the online giving platform will be hosted by Virginia-based, nonprofit fundraising organization, Mightycause, according to the news release.
“Nonprofits will see improvements in both the design, and the materials available to support them in their one-day fundraising,” the news release said.
“Mark your calendar for May 5. Access our website (NPCF.org), access givelocalpiedmont.org and like us on Facebook and Twitter, all resources for the most updated information,” the news release said.
Established in 2000, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that builds philanthropic capital to enhance and preserve the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, and Rappahannock counties and to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.