Give Local Piedmont, a 24-hour online fundraiser that benefits nonprofits across Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties, will hold its ninth annual event on May 3. In each of the past two years, Give Local Piedmont has raised more than $1 million for nonprofits; to date, it has raised more than $7 million for dozens of nonprofits. For many organizations, this event is the biggest fundraising day of the year.
All nonprofits will receive a portion of the PATH Foundation’s $100,000 bonus pool and have the opportunity to win additional prizes. For instance, there are timed prizes that allow nonprofits to challenge on another to secure the most donations during a specific time slot. There are prizes for the organization that has the most donations from the most states and prizes for the newest organization with the most donations.
In addition, the PATH Foundation gives every high school senior in Culpeper, Rapp and Fauquier an amount to contribute in their name. Students receive a summary of the organizations, and they select those they would like to support.
Full details are available at givelocalpiedmont.org.
A sampling of Fauquier County’s non-profits
Clifton Institute: Dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the region and protecting land and wildlife from the disruptions of climate change through conservation work, education and deep research into best practices for farmers, government agencies and other land management. Clifton Institute runs educational programs for children and adults.
Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier: Helps boys and girls of all backgrounds to build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults. BGCF concentrates on three priority outcome areas -- academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles.
Bull Run Mountains Conservancy: Offers educational programs to adults and children.
Fauquier Free Clinic: Serves the Fauquier and Rappahannock communities, providing comprehensive medical, dental and mental health care to eligible residents.
Mental Health Association of Fauquier County: A grassroots, nonprofit organization with a long history of advocating for high-quality and accessible mental health services in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. MHAFC's core mission is to increase awareness of mental health issues and resources, to decrease the stigma that is often associated with mental health challenges and to assure timely access to treatment and supports when needed.
People Helping People: For almost 30 years, assisted Fauquier County residents to overcome a temporary hardship due to loss of employment, reduction in work hours, health issues and/or death in the family; they also assist the elderly on a fixed income.
Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store: Serves nearly 600 households per month. With the assistance of volunteers, clients fill grocery carts with healthy and nutritious food. Shelves are stocked with donations from local businesses and farms.
Fauquier Community Child Care: FCCC provides high-quality, affordable, accessible, safe childcare to meet the out-of-school needs of children being supported in Fauquier County Public Schools within nurturing environments that encourage children to grow, interact and play.
The Fauquier Education Farm: Promotes agriculture and agriculture-related education through best method demonstrations, classroom instruction, on-farm workshops and hands-on learning. The farm contributes all of its fresh produce and provides volunteer opportunities.
Fauquier Excellence in Education Foundation: Dedicated to creating, enriching and expanding educational opportunities for Fauquier County Public Schools. The group helps fill the competitive gaps and improve educational opportunities and experiences for teachers, administrators and students.
