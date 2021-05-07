GIRLS TENNIS PREVIEW: Youth movement underway at Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run

Area tennis teams got a head start on other sports this spring and have now played for three weeks.
All three squads are building depth this spring.
LIBERTY
Despite the very brief 2020 season, the members of the Liberty girls tennis team appear to have absorbed some of what the coach preached.
A year ago, new head coach Sabrina Phillips had a team loaded with newcomers. That group had three weeks of practice before the season ended prematurely. Many of those girls return, but they are not starting from ground zero this time, and already own a win over Fauquier.
"We have a lot of returners this season and have already seen so much progress just in the last three weeks," Phillips said of her 12-member squad.
Junior Sydni Smith stands atop the singles ladder, followed by sophomore Denali Daymude. They also are the No. 1 doubles team.
"I think our biggest strength is consistency in our returns and serves, but our weakness is the power behind our shots," Phillips said of a squad that has four juniors, six sophomores and two freshmen and no seniors.
"I think our team is in a very good spot given the lack of experience. We have a lot of natural born athletes and are beginning with a strong foundation for a successful program," Phillips said.
KETTLE RUN
One of a coach's steepest challenges involves melding experienced players with newcomers, especially those brand new to a sport.
That's where new Kettle Run girls tennis coach Alex Kelly-Maartens finds herself this spring.
At the top of the singles lineup are a pair of reliable talents in sophomores Meg Harkness and Payton Maloney, but the experience level falls off from there on her seven-member squad, making practices challenging.
"It's an art to improve the seasoned players and not overwhelm the newer players," Kelly-Maartens said, noting the learning curve toward learning and improving footwork, speed and power in practices and matches.
Team and individual scores do not provide an accurate assessment of the Cougars' play, she stressed.
"Match scores do not reflect the tenacity on the court.The game is more than keep the ball in the lines, it's skills, scoring and etiquette," the first-year coach said.
Her foundation lies with Harkness and Maloney, who occupy the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, and form the top doubles pairing. They lead the way for the team's work ethic and ability to absorb new skills.
"We are a young team with motivation and desire to learn," Kelly-Maartens said, adding the top focus now is to learn to drive the ball deeper during returns to keep the opposition from controlling net play.
FAUQUIER
The county's most green group is the Fauquier Falcons, so first-year head coach Frank Strano's tactic is to make teaching the sport fun.
The majority of his players have never used a racket competitively before this spring, so a little camaraderie helps to smooth out the rough spots.
"Every girl on this team sincerely wants to see their teammates improve and enjoy the journey," a pleased Strano said last week as work continued on the most basic elements.
The good news is that he has 14 Falcons on the roster.
"We have many girls that are just learning to play tennis. I give our first-year players a lot of credit for having the courage to try a new sport in a competitive environment," he added.
Fauquier does have some experience, as No. 1 singles player Anna Wright returns for a fourth season in the program and is a captain. She is making the transition easier for a mentor and players alike.
"Anna is like a big sister to all the girls and a great help to a new coach," Strano offered, noting junior co-captain Makayla Dankwa also is playing a large role in keeping spirits high.
The emphasis is keeping everyone involved during the learning process, so Strano has abandoned the usual process of using only six or seven players in combined singles and doubles play.
Instead, every girl has a chance to try new skills in a match setting, often against quality foes like those from the Winchester area schools. He hopes the current growing pains will make a difference in future springs.
"We have the foundation for future success, but we will have to work hard to get there," Strano said.
