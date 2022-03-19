Fauquier girls soccer coach Josh Smith expects his team to turn heads this year.
The program has struggled in recent years. As a result, Smith believes many schools view Fauquier as an automatic victory.
"This year we hope to change the way people look at Fauquier girls soccer," Smith said. "We're here to change that and feel that the process began last year with the close games that should've gone our way."
The Falcons have a large contingent of 14 varsity returnees, including seven seniors.
“They are all deeply passionate about how the season ended last year and feel they deserve more. They want to send a message this year," Smith said of last year’s 3-8 run
The high level of experience has equated to solid chemistry and an encouraging camaraderie off of the pitch, Smith said.
Smith wants one major thing to change, however, to make Fauquier more potent on attack.
"We have a lot of 'us' players which is fantastic, but sometimes you need a 'me' player to take over and set the tone offensively," Smith said, hoping one or more go to attackers will emerge.
Fauquier opens its season at Falcon Field versus Sherando.
FAUQUIER FAST FACTS
-Coach: Josh Smith (Third year).
-2021 record: 3-8.
-Returning varsity players: Katey Bern, (Sr.), Lily Finkbeiner (Sr.), Kate Finkbeiner (Sr.), Makayla Pain (Sr.), Abby McGregor (Sr.), Carly McMurphy (Sr.), Vania Rosales (Sr.), Davery Pillet (Jr.), Marissa Camarca (Jr.), Daisy Dodson (Jr.), Elisa Duca (Jr.), Lauren Lasher (Jr.), Annamae Lawrence (Jr.), Mason Riley (Soph.).
-Newcomer: McKenna Locke (Fr.).
-Early games: March 17 HOME vs. Sherando; March 18 HOME vs. Brentsville; March 22 HOME vs. James Wood; March 25 at Handley.
LIBERTY FAST FACTS
-Coach: Marc Costanzo (Sixth year).
-2021 record: Not provided.
-Returning varsity players: Ella McGee Mara Rinaldi (Sr.), Katie Kotulla (Jr.), Carolyn Maines (Jr.), Caitlyn Chaney (Jr.).
-Newcomers: Stephanie Ramirez (Sr.), Madison Lawhorn (Sr.), Dayanara Rodriguez-Alvarenga (Sr.), Emily Barnes (Jr.), Cassidee Acors (Soph.), Emily Castellano (Soph.), Lily Clayton (Soph.), Aaliyah Olivares (Soph.), Lilliana Wardrop (Soph.), Casey Serttas (Fr.), Carleigh Cameron (Fr.).
-Early games: March 17 HOME vs. Kettle Run; March 22 at Handley; March 24 at James Wood.
March 25 at Bentsville
KETTLE RUN FAST FACTS
-Coach: William Brummett (Second year)
-2021 record: Not provided.
-Returning varsity players: Katie Kuzma (Sr.), Rachel Kersey (Sr.), Caroline Robertson (Sr.), Ella Slevin (Sr.), Emma Smith (Sr.), Kayla Thorpe (Sr.), Kaylin Warren (Sr.), Kellie Wright (Sr.), Brooklynn Hudak (Jr.), Grace Beattie (Soph.).
-Newcomers: Mara Rinaldi (Sr.), Reagan Patrick (Jr.), Savannah Spillman (Jr.), Caroline DeJesus (Soph.), Rylee Fiel (Soph.), Grace Herbert (Soph.), Mikaela Brunda (Fr.), Caelan Wright (Fr.).
-Early games: March 14 HOME vs.Brentsville; March 17 at Liberty; March 18 HOME vs. Osbourn Park; March 22 at Millbrook; March 24 HOME vs. Sherando.
NOTE: Liberty and Kettle Run did not respond to questions on this year's team.
