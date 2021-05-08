GIRLS LACROSSE PREVIEW: Star goalie gives Eagles an edge, Cougars look strong, Falcons young

Last spring's cancellation of the entire spring season still reverberates at Liberty, Fauquier and Kettle Run. Not only did the varsity slates disappear, the junior varsity's did as well to leave the coaches teaching basics every day.
As a result, varsity experience is an exceedingly rare commodity this spring in girls lacrosse.
The VHSL retreated on a controversial pandemic-inspired planned rule change and reinstated the faceoff (boys) and draws (girls). Many of the other changes such as no body checks (boys) were dropped or softened after many boy coaches said the sport would become unrecognizable.
LIBERTY
Liberty wins the local experience sweepstakes with five senior performers who have played in varsity games in Emily Markley, Gretchen Thomas, Abby Keller, Skylar Hadlar and Sara Clark. Markley, a talented goalkeeper, is headed to Division III power Washington College (Md.) and will anchor the defense.
As for the other squad members, coach Amy Lacey has simplified the plan.
"We started with a focus on fundamentals, building endurance back up, and getting to know how they play together," Lacey said, noting she did not get all of her girls until several days into the tryout period due to the field hockey team's postseason run.
"The girls are really coming together, shaking some cobwebs off," Lacey added. "The talent is there. It just needs some polishing."
The Eagles will experiment to determine the most functional lineup, especially because the team has suffered some early injuries. "Yes, [it's] on to plan B, or C or... Tomorrow, I want to be better than we were today, and so on," she said.
Most of all, Lacey wants her girls to savor the opportunity after last year’s year was scrapped.
"The girls all want to be here, and they love this game," Lacey said. "They missed out on so much. I want the girls to have fun--together."
Other team members are Katherine Black, Alex Palizzi, Lauryn Fling, Emma Davila-Melendez, Brianna Whitt, Ashandra Asamoah, Alaina Marek, Amelia Hutchinson, Gabby Downey and Merrit Rodman.
FAUQUIER
Fauquier coach Ken McInnis needs only two fingers to count his varsity returnees.
Junior co-captains Ellie Solms and Zofeya Maldonado form the cornerstones of a squad that features five freshmen, seven sophomores, nine juniors and a single senior. Fauquier will not field a junior varsity team this spring, so many of the Falcons will have a baptism by fire.
"It's such a shame we were unable to have a JV team this year," said McInnis. "It would have provided a number of the girls the opportunity to learn and build confidence before being thrown into varsity play."
He said a couple game changes moved the start date back. “That gave us extra time to teach all the girls that have never played about the little things. Basically, we had extra time for Lacrosse 101."
McInnis is pleased with the players' willingness to learn the game, which should build confidence and provide a team framework, with a lookahead to success next spring.
Completing the unit are Lindsey Gorsira, Jessica Summers, Christina Oporto, Halle Freidline, Toni RenziI, Eva Del Gallo, Alison Janickey, Alyssa Bradley, Jackie Timberlake, Elena Fackenthall, Allyson Chesley, Ella Crider, Emily Goff, Sophie Bell, Audrianna Dingus, Lindsey Cree, Daniela Clark, Julia Austin, Lana Barkovic and Ryleigh Polster.
KETTLE RUN
Cougar coach Dana Newton is experiencing lacrosse deja vu.
More than 13 months ago, she was ready to coach her first game. Instead her inaugural campaign disappeared in the COVID-19 wave.
"I was a first-year coach last year, and I’m basically a first-year coach again this year,” said Newton."So, we are working on establishing our team culture and expectations. I hope that by the end of the season we have gelled as a team and have improved our lacrosse IQ."
The Cougars have more familiar faces on hand than Liberty and Fauquier, yet the all-important question of how the pieces fit together still looms. "I have a core group of athletes that I know where they will best serve the team," Newton said. "But I also have a number of girls that are new to the team and still need to determine where their strengths can be best leveraged."
Newton has a quartet of seniors in Madison White, Lauren Witte, Annabelle Schefer and Aubrey Kearns as the foundation.
The other Cougars are Zarah Ford, Kaitlyn Jones, Carleigh Wood, Emilie Muma, Morgan Mullins, Ashby Rodgers, Kaitlyn Nakamura, Jamisan Winner, Morgan Mahoney, Abigail Beattie, Maria Gaytan and Jordan White.
Kettle Run received input on its progress last week in a loss to always potent Highland to open the season.
"I’m thrilled that we are even able to have a season. The kids have been through so much this past year," Newton said. "Having a sense of normalcy is super important.
"I hope we can be successful as a team and enjoy the short time we have together."
