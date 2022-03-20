There will be new faces aplenty when the Liberty girls lacrosse starters are announced in pregame introductions.
The Eagles graduated six multi-year starters from last spring's 6-5 campaign, and two others opted not to return, leaving coach Amy Lacey with eight holes to fill.
"We’re trying to figure out the best fit for the team’s success in those eight starting spots that opened up," said Lacey, whose Eagles open Thursday at Unity Reed.
"I can’t really pinpoint any specific players because each of my returning varsity players brings something unique to the team," said Lacey, adding she is pleased with the developing chemistry. "I am impressed with how well the new to varsity players are keeping up with the returners.
"My hopes for the season are like every year---for the girls to have fun and grow together on and off the field. And winning would be nice."
New coach Foudray likes Cougars’ athleticism
Addy Foudray bleeds green and orange.
The former Kettle Run lacrosse and field hockey star now is the Cougars' lacrosse coach. She happily takes over the reins from Dana Newton after being an assistant last spring.
"Having been a part of the lacrosse program at Kettle Run when I was in high school, this program is very close to my heart," Foudray said. "I want to help the girls be the best lacrosse players that they can be as well as ensure they are enjoying the game."
Kettle Run has a 10-girl corps of varsity returnees for the 2022 unit. Foudray said sophomore goalkeeper Abigail Beattie will anchor the defense, while attacker Morgan Mahoney has looked good so far. Foudray stressed she will rely heavily on seniors Carleigh Wood, Emilie Muma and Zarah Ford.
"Having seasoned and experienced players to help lead us on the field will be crucial for our success," Foudray said.
The biggest challenge this spring may be the team's small roster size, the coach pointed out, but the overall experience level and athleticism are helping to compensate.
"Our players are having to be versatile," Foudray said. "While we have semi-set positions, we work the girls around the fields based on the needs of the game.
"We are lucky to have incredibly athletic players who are strong both offensively and defensively. Everyone has been rising to the challenge and really pushing each other to be better."
Rebound season in store for Falcons
Ken McInnis is happy.
The Fauquier girls lacrosse season was canceled in 2020 and limited to nine games last spring by pandemic measures. Now, the team is ready to take on a full 14-game schedule, and he believes the outlook is promising despite a 0-9 mark last spring.
"They are hungry, committed and ready to have a full season. We are playing more like a team this year, not relying on one girl to take the shot.," McInnis said of his group, offering the school's two solid preseason scrimmages as proof.
"I had one attack score three goals in our first scrimmage and one in her second. That same girl scored four [total] goals all of last year," he said, noting all of his forwards and midfielders registered shots on goal unlike last spring when many of the younger players were hesitant. Often Fauquier had just three or four players actively looking to shoot.
"It makes a big difference in a game when everyone is a threat, and they all have the capability to score," McInnis emphasized. "We are way ahead of where we were last year."
The eight-year head coach noted his varsity unit numbers are smaller than usual. Instead of being slotted into a single role, his players will find themselves playing multiple positions to keep fresh legs in the midfield slots.
He also is buoyed by the teamwork, determination, high spirits and good attitudes he is witnessing.
"Watching the girls interact. The smiles on their faces, the way they have bonded and are becoming a team are the answers to my hopes, goals and dreams," he said happily.
"I’m just thrilled these girls are working hard, getting together after practice for bonding exercises and finally building some good memories."
