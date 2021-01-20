The Fauquier girls basketball team is tall on the court, and the 2021 Falcons also have tall hopes for this season.
Fauquier recorded its first winning season in more than a decade last winter with a 14-10 overall mark. More importantly, the Falcons became a factor in the Northwestern District race after years in or near the league's basement.
Fauquier was third in regular-season district play. Millbrook won the regular-season and tournament crowns, but the Pioneers, James Wood and Sherando are not in the mix after Frederick County opted to delay winter sports until March 1.
Even if those schools were playing, third-year coach Brian Foddrell would have the same lofty hopes.
"We are pushing to be at the top," Foddrell said. "Most of all we have to come to play hard every night regardless of who we are playing. Play every game like it's the last game of the season."
The starting lineup includes two 6-foot-1 players, two at 5-11 and the fifth at 5-9, which should make them imposing on the backboards. That length also fits into Foddrell's emphasis on disrupting opposing attacks.
"Our strong point will be our defense, that's where we will focus our attention as a team," Foddrell stressed.
Returnee Emma Carter is the lone senior and will be counted on for all-around play. Junior Skyler Furr was the league's leading shot blocker last winter and already has seven in a game this season. Classmate Makayla Foddrell will be a key in initiating the halfcourt offense after playing primarily inside last year. Both Foddrell and Furr were second-team all-district in 2020.
Fauquier entered the week at 3-0 including double digit district wins over Kettle Run and Liberty.
Noonan is Cougars’ new coach
A change of coaches while battling the restraints of a world-pandemic makes this a challenging year for Kettle Run.
First-year coach David Noonan, a former KRHS assistant, assumed control of the program in late October, replacing long-time coach Ellen Allen, who had retired.
"It’s a tough situation for all of us," Noonan said. "But especially for them having such a short amount of time to adjust to a new coaching staff and a new system. But they’ve bought in and their confidence continues to grow each day."
The coach credits his crew of seven varsity returnees and the squad's work ethic, calling them "phenomenal. I give a lot of credit to them for showing great leadership and my staff for bringing such great energy and enthusiasm every day," Noonan praised.
When asked for expectations this winter, Noonan said he wants the Cougars to "compete every game. Leave it all out on the court."
Despite periods of good play, the Cougars need to make enough plays at crucial junctures. In the Jan. 13 season-opening contest, Kettle Run and first-place Fauquier were tied 24-24 with 11 minutes to play before the Falcons went on a 15-1 run to finish, 39-25. Then came a 35-32 loss to Culpeper.
Note: Liberty did not respond to questions about the current season.
