GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fauquier girls heat up in fourth to edge Kettle Run, 38-28

Fauquier's girls basketball team survived a major challenge from host Kettle Run to score a 38-28 victory last Friday.
The Falcons experienced a lengthy span of frigid shooting early before pulling away in the fourth quarter.
While the 1971 comedy movie "The Gang Who Couldn't Shoot Straight" had nothing to do with sports, the title accurately depicts Friday's first-half action.
"You got that right," Fauquier coach Brian Foddrell laughed.
He noted both teams opened with 2-3 zone defenses to blunt any interior attack "because the perimeter shooting has been a struggle for both of us. It was a slow-moving game. I think we both were playing slow on purpose to minimize turnovers."
Fauquier held onto third in the Northwestern District with the win, trailing Millbrook (4-0) and Sherando (5-1), while Kettle Run (1-3) is tied for fourth with Liberty and James Wood.
Foddrell noted it is always tight when the two schools meet. The first encounter this season saw Fauquier win 31-29 in Warrenton.
"A lot of that, I think, was the adrenaline flowing. As the game moves on, the adrenaline begins to ebb," said Foddrell.
Fauquier was ice cold to start as the Falcons’' first four shots and five of the first six were air balls. Kettle Run was not much warmer with only one bucket in the opening eight minutes.
The Cougars led 4-2 after one quarter, with senior Emma Hunmphrey's scoring inside the lane two minutes, 41 seconds into the game. Each team tallied a pair of free throws in the period.
The offenses remained anemic to start the second quarter, as neither scored until Cougar Madison Canterbury sank a 12-footer from the left side of the lane. The score came with 3:56 before halftime after the hosts had gone 9:23 without a basket, giving Kettle Run a 6-2 lead.
Fauquier ended its drought from the floor 17 seconds later. April Belcher sank a 3-pointer from the right corner following 15:21 without a field goal.
The scoring pace then began to increase. Belcher's score started a 10-4 Falcon run to provide them with a 12-10 halftime edge.
Kettle Run left the locker room and opened the second half with seven points in 85 seconds for a 17-12 margin. Fauquier regrouped and began to chip away at the deficit to Foddrell's satisfaction.
"They kept their composure," Foddrell said, as his crew finished the third quarter with an 8-3 run for a 20-20 tie with eight minutes remaining.
Kettle Run immediately regained the lead 21 seconds into the fourth quarter on a Humphries' layup off a Canterbury assist. The hosts didn’t record another basket, scoring its final six points from the foul line. Erin Porter sank five of those.
Meanwhile, Fauquier embarked on an 18-point tear to pull away, fueled by a change in Falcon strategies.
"We went to a [man-to-man defense]. When we went to man, that changed the pace for us," Senior Skye Corum was a catalyst with her scrappy play on the boards and her defense.
"Skye, with her aggressiveness and experience, was able to get into those passing lanes and changed the complexion of the game," Foddrell said.
Corum came up with multiple steals to help the Falcons gain a 28-23 margin.
Foddrell then called timeout “and told the girls we were going to pull the ball out to force them to play man because we had the lead. We were able to get [daughter] Makayla [Foddrell] going,” he said of his daughter.
Makayla Foddrell scored 13 of her game-high 15 in the fourth to seal the win.
“She was able to take advantage of the mismatches. She was non-existent for a while," her dad said.
Gabby Garrison added 10 points to seven by Belcher and six for Corum.
What’s next?
The Falcons now face a difficult stretch with six consecutive road games.
The team was to travel to second-place Sherando Tuesday night with a chance to overtake the Warriors in the standings. Both school systems closed due icy roads, so that game is on hold. The Falcons visit No. 1 Millbrook Friday after a Thursday non-district fray with Eastern View.
"That's going to be a tough task for us. Everybody is fighting for position and home court advantage in the playoffs," Foddrell said.
Kettle Run hosts James Wood for a rare Saturday afternoon game.
