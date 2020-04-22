Even in a deadly, once-in-a-century pandemic, people need medical care for other reasons.
Across Fauquier, surgeons, pediatricians, eye doctors, nurse practitioners, dentists, chiropractors and other health care providers are scrambling to provide care that can’t wait, even as they struggle -- like other businesses -- to keep their doors open and meet payroll with only a fraction of their usual patients.
Here’s how nine providers are rising to these challenges.
The ophthalmologist
Ophthalmologist Charles Hogge, M.D., of Dominion Eye Care normally performs 10 cataract and glaucoma surgeries and laser procedures a week. Now he operates only in emergencies and even then, rarely. “I’ve done zero cases (in April), one on March 25 and two the week before,” said Hogge.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered hospitals to stop performing elective surgeries until April 24 and that will likely be extended. “We shut down everything but emergent care,” said Hogge. That stopped routine eye exams and put follow-up visits on hold for patients with chronic conditions. At least two-thirds of Dominion’s patients fall into high-risk categories for COVID-19, including the elderly.
Dominion stopped giving routine eye exams. Instead of appointments five days a week, “we’re seeing patients Monday and Thursday mornings who have ongoing, more acute issues,” he said. Unlike some specialties, “you really can’t do a traditional eye exam by telemedicine.”
The practice takes every extra precaution, with both doctor and patient wearing masks, said Hogge. But they are face to face, 6 inches apart, and breathe on each other as the ophthalmologist peers at the patient’s eyes through a microscope and slit lamp. “I tell them hold steady, look straight ahead and don’t talk,” Hogge said. “After I see what I need to see, I back off, wheel to the desk and we can talk from a few feet away.”
Even when practice restrictions are lifted, Hogge doubts Dominion will be as busy as it was before.
“I think things are going to be different for a long time,” he said. “Two of three patients who walk in our door are at high risk for COVID-19. I think many are going to be very reluctant to come in and a lot of those with less severe issues will try to grind it out a little bit.”
Dominion has more than a dozen employees. “They are furloughed. We got word today we’re going to get some of that PPP (Payroll Protection Program) money” to pay them for two months. Medicare also is advancing practices payments. “That will get us through the next few months,” he said. “It’s totally bare bones. But I’m hopeful we can at least start to open up a little in the next few weeks.”
The pediatrician
Piedmont Pediatrics normally sees several hundred infants, toddlers, children and teens each week. Now it’s treating half that many, in the office and by telemedicine.
“We’re seen a precipitous drop,” said Joshua Jakum, M.D., one of the four pediatricians who own the practice. They employ three nurse practitioners and have a total staff of 23. They’ve kept the office open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays but cut the evening hours that accommodated parents’ commuting from jobs in Northern Virginia.
The pediatricians told their staff they are committed to keeping everyone.
“That’s our goal. We’re a small businesses. We’re being impacted like all small businesses throughout the country. We don’t have the deep pockets a hospital or large corporation has,” said Jakum. “But sick kids are still sick kids. They don’t stop being ill.”
Piedmont quickly applied through its bank for a $10,000 economic injury loan from the Small Business Administration and for the forgivable Payroll Protection Program loan for those that keep employees on the payroll for two months. They haven’t gotten approval yet, but Jakum is hopeful.
The pediatricians conduct some exams by videoconference, which works fine if a child has a rash or pink eye that can be remedied with a prescription.
“But there are patients I have to touch to be able to diagnose. I have to listen to them with my stethoscope. I have to press on their abdomen. I have to look in their ears and mouth. And I need the labs that are in my office, whether it’s blood chemistry or urinalysis or a strep throat test,” Jakum said.
Crowded waiting rooms are just a memory. The entire staff is masked, and Jakum’s brother-in-law bought a 3-D printer and made plastic shields for everyone.
The Piedmont Pediatrics website lays out what families can expect when they bring in a child: “We are checking in all of our patients remotely (call us from your car) and we will come out to get you when we are ready. This enables us to bring you straight back to the exam room.”
And the website offers tips for telemedicine visits, too. Parents are asked to have a thermometer and flashlight handy. The doctor or nurse practitioner “might have you show the phone to your child’s throat (and) push on their belly,” it says. To allay fears, “it might be fun for your child to show us their favorite toy or introduce us to their pet.”
Fortunately for children, the pandemic primarily strikes adults. But kids run other risks if they miss regular vaccinations, including measles and whooping cough, both of which are entirely preventable. Fauquier and surrounding counties saw a resurgence of whooping cough in 2019. Parents “know we wouldn’t ask them to come in if the health and welfare of their children wasn’t topmost in our mind,” Jakum said. He saw one child on a sick visit who required immediate hospitalization for a life-threatening illness, he said.
Amid the precipitous drop in patients, there is one upturn for Piedmont. “I’m seeing all of my college students. They’re all home because of the coronavirus. They’re back in our fold,” said Jakum.
The orthopedic surgeon
Blue Ridge Orthopaedics & Spine Center is the only orthopedic practice in the county. With 10 doctors, five physician assistants, 11 physical therapists and almost 100 staff in total, it treats patients who need broken bones set; hip, knee and shoulder replacements, and therapy afterward, as well as relief from chronic pain. “Blue Ridge is OPEN!” its website says. The practice offers telemedicine, but “if your visit requires your physical presence in the office, we are here.” Blue Ridge Physical Therapy remains open.
Jeff Hollis is the CEO for Blue Ridge and several other practices in internal medicine, urology, ear, nose and throat, nephrology and other specialties that belong to the Greater Piedmont Medical Alliance. He handles the business side.
The orthopedists are still repairing broken legs and hip fractures, “but our surgical practice has gone to practically nothing. That’s just a reality now. Imagine you’re driving a car at 60 mph day in and day out. All of a sudden it comes to a screeching halt. We’re cruising at 7 to 8 miles an hour.” He estimates patient numbers are down 60 percent. Thirty percent come in and 10% get virtual exams.
“When you have to touch the patient or get an X-ray or give a pain-alleviating injection to their knee or shoulder, you can’t do that by telemedicine,” he said. “It’s hard to tell someone in chronic pain that they can’t come in for weeks, so we try to get them in the building and do whatever we can to make people’s lives better during this mess.”
“The goal the doctors have as business owners is to maintain full employment so we don’t lay off or furlough anyone,” he said. If they lost their jobs, they’d lose health insurance and other benefits, too.
“The thinking is that sometime in the short term this has to end. It will return to normal. We’ll be doing surgery and physical therapy and patients in this community will be treated like they have for 44 years here,” he said.
The hospital obstetrician
Barry Aron, M.D. is one of the two obstetricians on staff at Fauquier Health Hospital. Aron customarily delivers five babies a week – 250 a year – at the 97-bed hospital in Warrenton.
During the pandemic, he is still averaging five deliveries a week. Babies “still come when they’re going to come,” Aron said. He reassures pregnant mothers it’s safe to come in and that they are not at greater risk of getting the virus; mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy is unlikely.
There was concern that pregnant women might get very ill as they tend to react worse to other viruses due to changes in their immune system, but “fortunately, that hasn’t been the case yet,” he said. The data is limited, but even when the mother is infected, “the virus does not appear to cross the placenta,” he said.
“I tell my patients they and their husbands should be doing the same things we all should be doing to help minimize getting it and spreading it to somebody else: staying home as much as they can, using social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask out in public,” he said. “We wear masks and have our patients and their partners wearing masks as well. We don’t give it to them, and they don’t give it to us.
“People are afraid they’re going to get sick if they come to a hospital. But it’s really much safer for moms to come to the hospital to have their baby than try to do it at home,” Aron said. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to reassure our patients and they’re continuing to deliver with us.”
The hospital, which employs 1,100 people and is part of the LifePoint Health chain, is seeing far fewer patients overall because of the halt on elective surgeries.
“The economics of all this, with the numbers going down, we’re trying to keep everybody employed as best we can” while reducing hours, said Aron. The upside is “it gives us more time to spend with our patients. That’s a great thing.”
The family practitioner
Norris Royston Jr., founded Countryside Family Practice in Marshall in 1976. The former president of the Medical Society of Virginia took part in the extensive planning the state did after H1N1 influenza, a type of swine flu, swept the world in 2009. That was the last time the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.
“A lot of what’s being done at the state level now goes back to that original planning” for the swine flu, he said. Regulations were relaxed then to allow physicians to bill for telemedicine visits, then tightened again after that threat passed, only to be relaxed now in this pandemic.
Countryside does telemedicine visits every day, but continues to render care in its office, too. “We basically have a sign on the door that says, ‘If you’re sick, go back to your car and call us.’ I’m doing wellness care in here all day, every day,” he said. Patients show up with fractures and needing sutures.
Royston thinks this pandemic will have a lasting impact on the delivery of care as doctors become accustomed to working remotely. “I believe that the way we do business is going to change dramatically based on this experience.”
Countryside has not cut back hours or reduced staffing. Doctors send out recorded messages. “A whole lot of education is going on because we’re talking with patients a lot. We’re sending blast voice shots and emails with educational materials to our patients. That helps allay anxiety around the virus and gives them tools to lower their risk of contracting it,” he said.
The optometrist
Last November Shannon Moore, OD, purchased the optometry practice in Warrenton where she’d worked for 15 years and changed the sign on the door to Dr. Shannon Moore & Associates Optometrists. Now she’s facing the challenge of keeping the business – deemed essential -- open while other optometrists are closed.
“I’m trying to figure out how to make everything work,” she said. In normal times, “we see a ton of patients. We’re a very, very busy practice. On an average day, I would see between 13 and 17 full exams and medical (appointments) in between, she said.
Now she and a second optometrist work reduced hours, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., three days a week. Five of her nine-person staff rotate working the reduced shifts.
“But we’re staying open because a lot of people have to come in if something happens to their eye, an injury or infection,” she said. “Obviously it’s not easy to make ends meet, but we’re trying to do what we can while we can.”
“The staff is very understanding. It’s tough on everybody. We applied for the Payroll Protection Program. They’ve approved it and we’re just waiting for the thing to process,” she said.
“If someone picked out glasses before this whole thing happened and wants to pick them up, they can call us and we’ll take them outside, so they don’t actually have to come in to the office,” she said.
In exigent circumstances, she has done a couple of exams without dilating patient’s eyes. One was for someone whose glasses broke, was out of contacts, and didn’t have his prescription because his own eye doctor’s office was closed. “He had no way of seeing to get around,” she said.
“If the assistance from the government does go through, that’s a big sigh of relief not just for me as the business owner but for all the employees,” said Moore. “I have a family to take care of, too. I’m taking it day by day and trying not to get too stressed out.”
The chiropractor
Robert Breen, D.C., opened his chiropractic clinic in Manassas 30 years ago and added a second center in Warrenton a decade ago. The busy solo practitioner spends a half-day in each office, typically treating more than 30 patients a day and staying open until 8 p.m. Now the workdays end at 5 p.m. and he sees eight to 15 patients.
“The days are more interesting. People can get in to see me now,” said Breen. He’s spacing appointments out so one patient never crosses paths with the next.
But he believes the long, busy days will return. In the meantime, he’s anticipating the stay-at-home order may bring new patients to his practice “as more people injure themselves putting down mulch and planting gardens.”
The dentists
One dentist has a very large, busy dental practice in the middle of Warrenton with another dentist, five hygienists and a staff of 20. The other is a solo practitioner in Bealeton who, with an assistant, sees all patients by himself and even cleans teeth. Both face the same challenge of staying open in the pandemic for urgent care only.
“We have 10,000 patients in the practice. It’s a huge workload,” said Jason Woodside, DDS, of Drs. Woodside, Sentz and Associates. Fifty to 70 patients a day would come to the office for exams, cleanings and other work. Now it’s down to four or five patients on Mondays and Thursdays only.
Woodside has remote access to all his dental records and X-rays. He can FaceTime with patients and prescribe medicine for swelling or a broken tooth.
But “the majority of my workload since we shut down has been figuring out how we are going to pay bills and pay staff,” he said. He’s already gotten a SBA grant and quickly got approved for the Payroll Protection Program. His commercial lender at Atlantic Union Bank, Andy Rose, “has been an absolute godsend.” The practice secured a two-month deferral on mortgage payments.
He encouraged employees to go on unemployment when the shutdown started and “hang in there until I get the funds to start paying them. A lot work paycheck to paycheck so they’re really hurting.”
When restrictions are lifted, “I think we’ll see some trepidation on the part of patients, but we’ll be busy because we do have a backlog…. There’s always a need in dentistry. There’s always the problems. I get emergency calls every morning, so I’m not too worried.”
James Boudreau, DMD, opened Bealeton Family Dentistry two and a half years ago, treating five to nine patients daily. Now the former U.S. Army captain sees three or four patients on the one day a week he opens.
He’s always texted and used social media to stay in touch with patients and he still does, ordering medications if necessary. He doesn’t charge for the service. “It’s usually pretty quick and simple. I don’t have any problem helping them out,” said Boudreau.
He initially was “extremely excited about the prospects” for government assistance but nothing has come through. “My worry is we need the money now.”
Boudreau has “always been a one-patient-at-a-time practice. We never double-booked.” He reassures patients, “don’t be afraid to come in because this is as prepared and safe a place as you could possibly be during this time.”
He remains an optimist. “It could get worse before it gets better, but … this just another part of living on this big rock floating in space. We’ll get through this for sure,” he said.
