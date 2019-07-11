The Fauquier County Board of Parks and Recreation has agreed to let a natural gas pipeline company draw 2.94 million gallons of water from Germantown Lake at C.M. Crockett Park in Midland so that it can test a new line for leaks by running water through it.
The lake is currently at “normal pool level” for its 109-surface acre size and the amount to be drawn will decrease the lake’s depth by about one inch, said Michael Hanson, superintendent of the parks in the county’s southern region.
Williams, an energy infrastructure company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, proposes to draw the lake water in late August if it receives necessary federal and state approvals by then, Hanson said.
Williams will pay $21,000 for the water it plans to take.
Parks and rec board members want to use the money to fund improvements at Crockett Park. The lake at Crockett Park is used for recreational fishing and boating. The park also has a nature trail, a cross-country trail, picnic shelters, volleyball courts and horseshoe pits.
“We’ll do everything we can to reduce any impact on users” when the water drawdown occurs, said Gary Rzepecki, deputy director of the parks and recreation department. “This is a very loved and well-used park.”
The board’s approval, granted during a special meeting Monday morning, stipulates that Williams must provide a detailed explanation of how it will withdraw the water and how it will prevent fish from being pumped out with it.
The agreement also stipulates that water can’t be withdrawn if the lake’s water level at the time of the planned draining is 2 feet below normal.
Hanson said it’s not unusual for the lake’s depth to be 2 feet higher in the spring and 2 feet lower in late August.
While the lake’s depth isn’t low now, “if it stops raining it’ll be a different story” in late summer, Hanson said.
“If we have the water to sell and it won’t affect the fish, then why not” sell some to Williams, said David Graham Jr., Marshall District representative on the board.
The board’s action granted Williams a waiver to an existing parks and recreation department policy,which states that farmers can request permission to draw water from the lake during times of drought. That policy was enacted in 1999, according to Carl Bailey, Cedar Run District representative on the parks and recreation board.
“It was always related to drought conditions,” Bailey said.
The policy is just limited to requests from farmers for water, noted Donald Johnson Jr., board chairman, who suggested the policy should be “tweaked” to address any requests beyond farmers.
Hanson said a couple farmers previously inquired about drawing lake water but didn’t follow through with a formal request. He said there have been a couple of instances of landscapers found withdrawing water without permission.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com.
