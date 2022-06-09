Fauquier County Broadband Authority Chairman Rick Gerhardt sharply criticized Data Stream Mobile Technologies at a board meeting Thursday, claiming amid an ongoing contract dispute that the company had not held up their side of a 2019 agreement meant to bring subsidized fixed-broadband connections to hundreds of households in rural Fauquier County.
“Data Stream became non-responsive to subscribers’ service issues and the county received numerous complaints that Data Stream was not pursuing new service requests from residents, even when requesters were in close proximity to established towers with service available,” said Gerhardt. Data Stream also raised its subscriber rates earlier this year, an action that county officials have said violates the terms of the 2019 agreement.
Gerhardt also said that some customers experienced reduced service speeds after an email company CEO Sean Lee sent to customers on June 3 blamed the county government for “a higher level of service disruptions than normal.” Gerhardt characterized the service issues that allegedly began on June 3 as “possibly a deliberate action aimed at pressuring Fauquier County to succumb to accepting what the county has already deemed unacceptable. If Data Stream’s actions violated subscriber’s consumer rights under state and/or federal law, appropriate enforcement action will occur.”
The county countered June 3 Data Stream’s email to subscribers with a press release, claiming that Data Stream violated the terms of a 2019 agreement by raising its subscriber rates earlier this year, adding that county officials “have made numerous attempts to work with Data Stream to address the deficiencies in Data Stream’s performance under the terms of the agreement, in a manner that would ensure that subscribers would not lose service.”
Since the 2019 agreement went into effect, Data Stream has received $4.7 million from the county in exchange for providing fixed-wireless internet service residents at subsidized rates. There were 629 subscribers as of March, according to Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki.
Both the company and county officials have confirmed that the county ceased payments to Data Stream, with the company claiming the payments stopped 14 months ago. Each side has declined to say how much money is in dispute, though Data Stream’s attorney said earlier this week that “The size of the claim is substantial.”
Data Stream, for its part, claims that the lack of payments has caused “service disruptions” for its customers in Fauquier County, although company officials have declined to point to any examples or specific details of the correlation between the stopped payments and the service issues when asked by the Fauquier Times.
In response to Gerhardt’s statement and other questions posed by the Fauquier Times on Thursday, Data Stream attorney Michael Daniels said that “Data Stream has no desire to try this case in the media or to use the media as a forum for its continued discussions with the County. The facts of this case speak for themselves, and questions of the law and its application are best left to our courts.”
He added, “My client has no further comment on the record at this time. Should that change, I will let you know.”
While declining to offer any examples, Daniels said in a June 7 email that “There is a direct correlation in that the county’s failure/refusal to pay directly impacts Data Stream’s ability to pay its team of vendors and employees. These vendors and employees provide services and support to the network. Without them, the network ceases to function.”
Gerhardt disputed this claim on Thursday. “Based on the most recent information provided to the county, Data Stream likely collects more than $55,000 a month in revenues from more than 500 subscribers in Fauquier. While every business has monthly expenses, given the fact that Data Stream has no debt service or rent obligations on Fauquier-related assets, and therefore escapes some of the largest expenses associated with a traditional business of this type, it is hard to believe they are losing money in Fauquier; and even harder to understand the correlation between recent service speed reductions and finances,” he said.
