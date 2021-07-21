Gerhardt: Broadband will be available to all in Fauquier within three years

The misery of poor internet connections has vexed homeowners, farmers and other businesses in large, rural swaths of Fauquier for years. The pandemic only made the situation worse, as parents working from home shared weak, slow signals with kids doing schoolwork. The county has tried to fill the gaps, in part by subsidizing construction of towers to beam wireless internet into nearby neighborhoods.
But now prospects for universal broadband across the whole county are brighter than ever. There has been a gush of federal and state funds, and the board of supervisors is pushing for a new public-private partnership that will use ubiquitous electric lines to deliver broadband over fiber – by far the fastest connection – to those who’ve been left out.
“It’s not a pipedream. It’s real,” said Cedar Run Supervisor Rick Gerhardt. With federal recovery money already in hand, and with the prospect of more support soon to come from Richmond and Washington, “we might have a fiber solution to homes that might come in for less than $30 million,” he said. Gerhardt predicts that within three years, universal broadband will be a reality in Fauquier.
A public-private partnership
The Fauquier County Broadband Authority – whose members are the five supervisors – took the first step on July 8 toward striking an agreement with All Points Broadband and Dominion Energy Virginia, the state’s largest electric utility, to provide wired broadband service to homes. Dominion will carry fiber over the so-called middle miles – the easier part – while All Points will tackle the more challenging last mile to get fiber to homes that may be far off the beaten path.
All Points CEO Jimmy Carr said his company will dispatch crews this week to identify the pockets of the county without broadband. All Points will then design a network and prepare cost estimates. Once the contract is reviewed by the county attorney, the board could approve it as early as its Aug. 12 meeting, Gerhardt said.
That would put the county in position to meet the September deadline to apply for a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant for the public-private broadband partnership. The commonwealth will award $50 million in grants in this third round. Fauquier was not selected in the first round and had to drop its subsequent bid when Comcast pulled out of that proposal.
The prospects are much brighter this time. The county already has received $13 million in funds under the CARES Act to deal with the harsh impacts of COVID-19. Investing in residential broadband infrastructure in rural areas is one of the ways those dollars may be spent.
And there is more federal funding – much more – on the way.
Funding options
Gov. Ralph Northam made bridging the digital divide in rural Virginia one of his top priorities. He announced Friday that he will ask the legislature to earmark $700 million of the commonwealth’s $4.3 billion share of American Rescue Plan funds – the COVID relief package the new Biden administration pushed through Congress in March – to speed up efforts to get broadband over those difficult last miles to unserved homes.
“It is not just a luxury for some but an essential utility for all,” said the governor, who takes credit for connecting more than 140,000 homes and businesses since he took office in 2018. It will be up to his successor to finish the job, with a target of 2024.
Evan Feinman, Northam’s chief broadband adviser, estimates that 233,500 homes and businesses are still without adequate internet service. When the pandemic hit last year and the clamor for broadband grew louder, the commonwealth had “a huge head start. If there’s a silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that I don’t have to work that hard to persuade anybody anymore that this is really important,” he said.
The biggest determinant of when individuals can expect fiber broadband to run to their door “is how far along your county government is in its local planning efforts,” Feinman said. A Department of Housing and Community Development team is working with Fauquier and dozens of other counties to shape their public-private partnership proposals, “Assuming the legislature goes along, we’re going to be able to fund every good project that’s in front of us this year,” he said. “We’re still going to say ‘no’ to projects we don’t think are ready for prime time.”
A local priority
Bringing broadband to the entire county was also a top priority for Gerhardt when he first ran for office in 2015. Gerhardt was himself among the have-nots, as were his neighbors in Catlett.
“I was in a predicament because I couldn’t get decent broadband where I was. I knew a lot of my neighbors and, frankly, a lot of the constituents in southern Fauquier, just didn’t have options. They were limited to the satellite service at that time, which was just ridiculously slow, limited and expensive,” he said.
The county in 2017 began subsidizing construction of towers in Casanova, Goldvein, Hume and elsewhere, where providers could hoist their equipment and sign up customers for wireless service. It struck a $1.7 million agreement with Data Stream Mobile Technologies in 2019 to equip and sell service from more towers. About 600 households have signed up.
“Adoption rates weren’t as robust as we thought they would be,” said Gerhardt, but Data Stream’s entry into the market “forced the other players in the county to up their game. They knew competition was coming.” Advances in technology also allowed wireless companies to offer faster broadband. Homes once had to be within line of sight of towers to get broadband. Now, like cell phones, they can work without that, thanks to stronger 4G LTE signals and new frequencies.
Even satellite service has gotten better, said Gerhardt. He is a beta customer of Elon Musk’s Starlink, which is putting thousands of low-orbit satellites into space with the goal of providing broadband anywhere on earth. Gerhardt signed up last year, paid $500 for the equipment, plugged it in and pointed it toward the sky in January. For $99 a month, “The speeds I get are incredible -- 300 Mbps (megabits per second) down, 50 Mbps up. You’d be hard pressed in town to get that out of Comcast on most plans. It hasn’t gone down on me yet.” He can even video conference.
By the Federal Communication Commission’s definition, 25 Mbps downloads and 5 Mbps uploads constitute broadband. But “make no mistake about it: the best solution is fiber to the home,” said the Cedar Run supervisor.
Fauquier has had trouble before finding the right partner to expand broadband. In All Points Broadband, it has found a company that is already working with electric utilities to provide last-mile service elsewhere in rural Virginia and in Kentucky. All Points also has heavy-duty private investors behind it, including Searchlight Capital Partners. Ajit Pai, who until last January was chairman of the FCC, is one of those partners.
All Points, founded in 2014, currently serves 25,000 customers with a combination of fiber to the home and fixed wireless networks. The partnership with Dominion and the county will not be its first.
On July 8, the same day the Broadband Authority gave the go-ahead for the Memo of Understanding, the governor joined Carr and executives of Dominion and the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative to break ground in Warsaw on a project that will deliver fiber to 7,200 unserved households and businesses in that region. That project won a $10 million VATI grant last year. Dominion is installing more than 200 miles of fiber from Fredericksburg to Kilmarnock to serve as the backbone.
“Historically, broadband providers and electric utilities have been frenemies at best and sometimes worse. We turn that model on its head,” said Carr, who envisions working with the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative as well on the Fauquier project.
What’s in it for the utilities? The fiber equipment strung along their lines can provide them valuable information to better manage the loads on their grid, said Carr. “They have a lot of devices that could benefit from real time connectivity. The more connected their devices are to the central nervous system of the electric grid, the more efficient they can be.”
All Points has not yet determined the price customers will have to pay for installation and service. In Loudoun County, installation covers a 500-foot aerial drop to homes from the utility’s closest transmission line. If the home is farther away – as it is on many farms – or the owner wants the fiber buried, they’d pay extra.
The commonwealth will announce the new round of VATI grant winners in December. Carr said the broadband project could be completed within 24 to 30 months, or sometime in 2024.
Gerhardt concurs that universal broadband is achievable in three years. “With all the resources that are being committed to us and the companies coming to us with solid plans,” he said, “the time is right.”
