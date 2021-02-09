Remington Mayor Gerald Billingsley died Jan. 24 at Fauquier Hospital. He was 73 years old. Billingsley was first elected as the town’s mayor in 1988 and had served in that capacity, with some breaks, since then.
Raised in Falls Church, Billingsley attended George Marshall High School, where he was the class valedictorian, according to an obituary provided by his family. After graduating from Wesleyan University (Middletown, Conn.) he joined the U.S. Army. While serving in the military he met his now-late wife, Katie, and they eventually moved to Remington in 1981, where they raised three children.
Billingsley spent his 40-year teaching career teaching civics and history at Joyce Kilmer Middle School in Vienna. He also taught aikido.
Remington Vice Mayor Devada Allison, who has served on the town council for seven years, remembered Billingsley as fatherly figure to town council members.
Billingsley’s years of experience as a teacher came in handy if members lost focus during a meeting, Allison said. “He always had the voice of reason, had a calming voice at meetings,” he remembered. “I myself was on the end of some scolding,” he said laughing, “but he always did it with respect.”
Allison said it was his ongoing goal to catch the calm, measured Billingsley off guard. “It always made me happy if I could make the mayor smile and laugh.”
No one elected to serve in town government does it for the money, but Billingsley was even more remarkedly committed to the people he served, Allison remembered. He recollected overhearing conversations in town hall about Billingsley not cashing his small paycheck even months after he got it. “The town and the people meant so much to him, [the money] didn’t even matter to him,” Allison said. “It didn’t even register.”
Sarah Billingsley, of Remington, is one of Gerald Billingsley three children. "I don’t know if dad had any idea how much he was loved and looked upon as a role model," she said Tuesday. "We’ve received so many kind words and stories about my dad, and I’m glad so many people thought my dad was as great as we did."
In addition to Sarah Billingsley, the former mayor is survived by two other adult children: Matthew Billingsley, of Remington, and Blythe Drewer, of Baltimore. He was a grandfather to Shea Drewer. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Leah Bruno, and his nephew, Christopher J. Bruno, both of Silver Spring, Md.
