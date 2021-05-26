Georgia man indicted in 2008 homicide of Buddhist monk

After being arrested last year in connection with the 2008 homicide of a Buddhist monk near Marshall, a Georgia man has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder. Won Yung Jung, 62, was arrested in November at his Duluth, Georgia home and has been in custody in Fauquier County since then. A grand jury convened in Fauquier County Circuit Court on Monday and handed down indictments to Jung and 31 others.
Jung is accused of stabbing to death Du Chil Park, a Zen Buddhist monk known by his ordained name, Mogu. Park was found dead in his Free State residence – the home also served as a Buddhist temple – apparently several days after his death in June 2008.
According to two witnesses who testified at a preliminary hearing last month, Jung had known Park for at least several years, acting for a time as the director of the temple’s legal entity on Park’s behalf and helping with the temple’s finances. Although Jung was interviewed by investigators in 2008 and 2010, prosecutors have not said publicly why Jung was not charged until last year.
At the preliminary hearing, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent testified Jung admitted to spending the night with Park in June 2008, getting drunk enough to black out, and finding Park’s dead body the next morning.
“When he woke up the next morning, he walked into Mogu’s bedroom and he saw Mogu’s dead body on the floor,” Special Agent Mitch Song testified Jung told him during a 2010 interview. “ … He stood over the dead body. … [Jung] said he went outside to have a cigarette. He said he came back into the room. Then he left.”
Jung’s attorney has argued in two court hearings that the case has not changed since 2010, when Jung allegedly told the FBI he had been at Park’s residence at the time of the death. “The case hasn’t changed since 2010. I would ask the court throw the case out,” attorney Blake Woloson argued at the preliminary hearing.
Jung will next appear in court June 10.
Park’s death is one of eight unsolved homicides in Fauquier County, some of which date back to the 1980s.
Fauquier grand jury hands down 70 indictments
Most felony cases originate in general district court, where a judge may rule there is enough evidence to certify the case to a grand jury; if the grand jury issues an indictment, the case can then be tried and adjudicated.
In Virginia, a grand jury may alternatively issue a “direct indictment,” which essentially bypasses the preliminary processes in general district court and commences the case in circuit court, where the case can then be adjudicated.
Ivey Nicole Angulo, of Colonial Heights, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Feb. 11 and was released from custody on bail.
Keith Billingsley, Jr., of Manassas, was directly indicted on one felony count of armed burglary with the intent to commit robbery, three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of conspiring to commit robbery and one felony count of using a firearm while committing a felony. He had not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Judy Lynn Butler, of Orange, was directly indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. Court records did not indicate her custody status as of Tuesday morning.
Joseph Richard Checklick, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Aug. 16, 2020 and remains in custody.
William Mackenzie Collier, of The Plains, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Aug. 25, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Andrew Michael Dixon, of Delaplane, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 10 and was released from custody on bail.
William Joseph Dodson, of Amissville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested Feb. 21 and was released from custody on bail.
Abdul Fawwaz, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing hashish and one felony count of possessing an illegal chemical compound as a prisoner. He was arrested Oct. 29, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Christopher Alan Golden, of Hume, was indicted on one felony count of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested May 24 and released from custody on bail.
Jeffrey Bryan Grootaert, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. Court records did not indicate his custody status as of Tuesday morning.
Christian de Jesús Hernández was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding. Court records did not indicate his custody status as of Tuesday morning.
Timothy Karl Hess, of Charlottesville, was directly indicted on one felony count of embezzlement. Court records did not indicate his custody status as of Tuesday morning.
Jennifer Lee Holmes, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested June 21, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Chernita Renee Johnson, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Feb. 27 and was released from custody on bail.
Richard Dale Johnson, of Orange, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested March 18 and was released from custody on bail.
Won Yung Jung, of Duluth, Georgia, was indicted on one felony count of second-degree murder. He was arrested Nov. 30, 2020 and remains in custody.
Robert Lee Leonard, of Upperville, was indicted on one felony count of petty larceny (third offense). He was arrested March 4 and was released from custody on bail.
Crystal Ann Mayo, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. Court records did not indicate her custody status as of Tuesday morning.
Carmen Rosa Owens, of Delaplane, was directly indicted on one felony count of animal cruelty causing death and two misdemeanor counts of failing to provide veterinary care to an animal. She had not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Tabitha Lee Perryman, of Reva, was indicted on one felony count of conspiring to distribute a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Nov. 11, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Christopher Jude Roesener, of Vienna, was indicted on one felony count of grand larceny. He was arrested Dec. 8, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Jason Vaughn Rosser, of Amissville, was indicted on one felony count of possessing cocaine. He was arrested Aug. 26, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Hugo Sandoval Covarrubias, of The Plains, was directly indicted on one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13 years old. He had not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Matthew John Scally, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested March 1 and was released from custody on bail.
Benjamin Lee Sowers, of Culpeper, was indicted on one felony count of conspiring to commit grand larceny and one felony count of grand larceny with intent to distribute. He was arrested Feb. 8 and remains in custody.
Jeffrey Earl Tunnell, Jr., of Remington, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. Court records did not indicate his custody status as of Tuesday morning.
Kierr’e Ivan Walton, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of armed robbery, one felony count of conspiring to commit armed robbery and one felony count of using a firearm while committing a felony. He was arrested May 1 and remains in custody.
Gary Jerome Washington, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute. He was arrested Oct. 29, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
Billy Lloyd White, of Lignum, was indicted on one felony count of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon. He was arrested Jan. 1 and was released from custody on bail.
Anthony Wilcox, of Leola, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one felony count of embezzlement. He had not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Shelly Lynn Williams, of Culpeper, was directly indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She had not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to court records.
Susan Woolston Wright, of Upperville, was directly indicted on 14 felony counts of forgery and 14 felony counts of false uttering. She was arrested July 11, 2020 and was released from custody on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.