Gentle Harvest in Marshall has recently formed a partnership with Seven Loaves and has donated more than 1,200 pounds of food to date.
In addition, Gentle Harvest is encouraging customers to also give to Seven Loaves and regularly posts updated lists of items needed on the store’s entry doors. The food is made available at Seven Loaves for families in need.
Gentle Harvest is a new concept in Marshall that offers a full line of groceries and includes a dine-in restaurant, a drive-thru for healthy food on the go, craft beer and coffee bar, meals to go, meal kits, flowers and a wide array of local products.
Seven Loaves, a food pantry organization, founded in 1994, is in Middleburg at the back of the Middleburg Methodist Church,15 W. Washington St. In 2018, it served 384 households and distributed 225,679 pounds of groceries.
Customers of Gentle Harvest are encouraged to donate meat, eggs, dairy or produce. The store also collects canned vegetables, canned beans, canned chicken or tuna, canned fruit, spaghetti sauce, noodles, macaroni and cheese, juice, paper goods, cereal and oatmeal. A donation box is located on the second floor of Gentle Harvest and a designated refrigerator has been marked for the placement of perishable donated items.
"I am so happy to announce this new partnership with Gentle Harvest and their outreach for the community to donate,” said Carleigh Underwood, executive director of Seven Loaves. “We can count on meat, prepared meals, bread, sweets, non-perishable items and dairy items and that helps us so much. It's great to see an outpouring of support from the community and I thank everyone for their continued donations!"
Gentle Harvest will share information about its Seven Loaves donation box through email blasts. Find more information and sign up at www.gentleharvest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.