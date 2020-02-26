Dozens of people were on hand Saturday for a going-out-of-business sale at Gentle Harvest in Marshall. The store, opened in 2016 at the former Marshall National Bank building on Marshall’s Main Street, will close on March 8 – or sooner, if inventory depletes before then.
Some customers waited in lines stretching across the store more than an hour to check out, but the mood on the sunny Saturday was generally light. When baskets ran out, shoppers carried assortments of products in their arms and struck up conversations with fellow customers.
Sandy Lerner, co-founder of tech giant Cisco, owns Gentle Harvest, which was a retail outlet for her Ayrshire Farm in Upperville. The store specialized in organic and humanely raised produced and meat products. Lerner also owns Hunters Head Tavern in Upperville.
According to Ayrshire Farm representative Carol Zard, “at this time, there are no plans to either lease or sell the building.”
She added, “We are thankful to our loyal customers for the support of our business and our commitment to regenerative and sustainable local food systems.”
--Coy Ferrell
