A gas pump skimmer was located at the Wi-Not Stop on U.S. 29 in Opal, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. The device could have been used to download information from customers' credit or debit cards at the pump, Hartman said. The business reported the skimmer on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when a technician located the device inside a gas pump.
It is the fifth skimmer found at this location since 2015.
Hartman explained that the electronic device was located inside one gas pump, connected between the pump and the pump's motherboard. This particular skimmer would not have been noticeable to a customer using the pump because it was located on the interior of the pump.
Hartman said that several other pumps were found to have been tampered with; however it is not known whether skimmers had been placed on these pumps as well or access panels were damaged when someone attempted to place them.
A pump technician was called to the business because employees had difficulty accessing the interior of the pumps to replace printer paper because of the damage to pump access panels, Hartman said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300; a caller’s identity may remain anonymous. This incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.