Entering his senior year, long-time Kettle Run High boys basketball player Garrett Trimble harbored an inkling to experience the thrill of Friday Night Lights.
With his high school career winding down, football intrigued and lured him. “Senior year I wanted to play and not regret anything. I didn’t want to think, ‘Dang, I wonder if I could have been any good at football?’’’ he said.
Trimble said his parents never let him play tackle football, but they approved the plan, leading to Trimble attending summer workouts. He played safety and rover at first, then transitioned to receiver. “Going into the season, I did not have too many expectations, but when Levi Carver went down with a shoulder injury in the first game, I got thrown into battle the first game of the season. I took it and ran with it,” he said.
As a starting wide receiver, Trimble got ample playing time in the Cougars’ run-based offense, finishing with 10 receptions for 100 yards. Coupled with his contributions as a basketball guard and lacrosse midfielder, Trimble is Fauquier Times 2020 Kettle Run Boys Athlete of the Year.
“Honestly, due to an injury Garrett was thrust into a bigger role than he may have been ready for,” said football coach Charlie Porterfield. “He did a phenomenal job for us. I wish we had him longer than one season.”
Added Porterfield, “I watched his basketball and lacrosse. He was one of those kids I longed to coach. It was a joy to coach him one season.”
Trimble was used on short and intermediate routes.”We threw him some screens. He was good at coming across the middle. He was our go-to when we needed 5 to 10 yards,” Porterfield said.
Watching their son play was a revelation for parents Whit and Christine.
His father recalls a key first down Garrett picked up as he took a pitch and cut through the line. “He took a hard hit and I was so impressed with his moxie. He drove through the line with no regard for his health,” said Whit Trimble.
Trimble, who only played flag football as a kid, did not shy away from contact. “I really turned out to be pretty good at blocking. As an athlete I was not the fastest, but I’d say I was a good blocker and could catch it, too. I fit our scheme,” he said.
In basketball, Trimble followed in the footsteps of his older brother Tyler, a 6-foot-6 former Kettle Run forward now playing at Christopher Newport, and cousin Braedan Allen, a 6-7 forward now playing lacrosse at Essex Community College in Baltimore.
The 6-3 Trimble was a guard used mostly as a sixth man on the Cougars’ basketball team that made regionals with a surprising run to the Northwestern District championship game, a loss to Millbrook.
Trimble started the Class 4 Region C semifinal against Loudoun County and was assigned to cover Dulles District Player of the Year and first team all-state guard Matt Anderson.
“Garrett has an extremely high basketball IQ, especially on the defensive end. Garrett may not be the fastest or strongest, but he’s got a chip about him that gives him an edge on his opponent,” said coach Christian Yancey.
Trimble averaged 6.5 points per game and was especially clutch in Kettle Run’s biggest win of the year, a shocking 45-43 upset of No. 2 seed Handley on Feb. 17 in the district semifinals. Trimble scored 15 points, including two hoops in a 7-0 run that put the Cougars up 38-33 with 4:45 left. It was Kettle Run’s historic first career win over the Judges and sent the No. 6-seeded Cougars on to face No. 1 seed Millbrook in the final.
So Trimble was part of a senior core that closed out their careers with two straight region berths.
Said Yancey: “Garrett has been a staple in Kettle Run boys sports for the last four years. He is a selfless and hard-working young man, which became evident when he was asked to take a sixth man role his senior year and accepted with no hesitation,” said Yancey.
He stayed sharp for basketball by shooting with teammates after film day every Saturday during football season. “Football and basketball are so different. In football you have to run for 10 or 15 seconds, then you get a 45-second break. In basketball, you’re going up and down for five minutes. That’s the thing I had to adapt to the most,” Trimble said.
Trimble said he was slated to play as a second line midfielder on what was looming to be a powerful lacrosse team this spring, before the pandemic hit.
“We all expected to go to the state championship and win the state championship. We got close last year and Dominion and Riverside moved to Class 5. We’ll never know now, it would have been fun,” he said.
Trimble first played lacrosse as a sophomore, but didn’t play as a junior to focus on hoops. “It was easy to pick up for me. It’s the same vibe as football. Hard-nosed with the contact. You have a score and a goal and a touchdown.”
Trimble will attend James Madison University and study marketing.
Mom Christine said Garrett left his mark, despite not being a star, noting that he maintained a 3.75 GPA while taking AP classes.
“He was about hard work, dedication, versatility and perseverance on and off the court and field,” she said.
