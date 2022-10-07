Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The Gallery Strikes Bowling Center at 251 West Lee Highway will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon, Saturday, Oct. 8. Visitors can bowl for free from noon to 4 p.m. (one game per group).
The bowling center features 18 lanes with automatic scoring displays. There is a mini golfing section with a cosmic theme and an area of the center is dedicated to arcade games.
The restaurant will offer a limited menu on Saturday, and as of Sunday will offer fresh grilled sandwiches and oven baked round and flatbread pizzas with a variety of appetizers and side dishes. The kitchen also has eight taps for local beers and also will feature local wineries.
League bowling starts Monday.
All bowling center purchases are processed through a “Fun Card” that customers activate when they arrive and can use every time they come to play. Using a credit card or cash, visitors load their Fun Card with the amount they choose, then use the card to pay for bowling, mini-golf, arcade games or food and beverages from the restaurant. Pro shop purchases are also processed through the Fun Card, which requires a one-time $3 activation fee. The Fun Card can be used again at future visits.
The center will be open seven days a week and will feature “glow” bowling beginning at 8 p.m. every night.
