PHOTO_FT_news_galaxy strikes 3_092822.jpg

Galaxy Strikes Bowling Center will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 8.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

The Gallery Strikes Bowling Center at 251 West Lee Highway will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon, Saturday, Oct. 8. Visitors can bowl for free from noon to 4 p.m. (one game per group).

The bowling center features 18 lanes with automatic scoring displays. There is a mini golfing section with a cosmic theme and an area of the center is dedicated to arcade games.

PHOTO_FT_news_galaxy strikes 4_092822.jpg

Galaxy Strikes has 18 bowling lanes. League play starts Monday, Oct. 10.
PHOTO_FT_news_galaxy strikes 2_092822.jpg

The mini golf area is out of this world.
PHOTO_FT_news_galaxy strikes 5_092822.jpg

The mini golf area of the bowling center has a "cosmic" theme. 

