A Gainesville man charged with felony manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal traffic crash while driving drunk has opted for a jury trial. Daniel Shomette, 57, of Boyce, died at the scene of the March 24 crash on U.S. 17 north of Delaplane. His wife was seriously injured.
Kevin Hagan, 67, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter under a statute specifically for cases where a fatal crash occurred “as a result of driving under the influence.” If convicted, Hagan, indicted by a grand jury last month, faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum 20-year sentence if convicted.
The five-day trial will take place in Fauquier County Circuit Court from Aug. 14 to 18, 2023. The prosecution could call up to 30 witnesses during the trial, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nichole Geisenhof said during a Sept. 8 scheduling hearing.
Hagan’s vehicle allegedly crossed the highway’s solid center line and struck the Shomettes’ vehicle head-on, according to court testimony and charging documents.
Law enforcement officers have testified in previous hearings that Hagan appeared intoxicated and confused at the scene and smelled like alcohol. Two alcohol breath tests found that that Hagan had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10, according to investigators, which is over the legal limit of 0.08.
