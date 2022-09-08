Kevin Hagan delaplane crash manslaughter

A Gainesville man charged with felony manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal traffic crash while driving drunk has opted for a jury trial. Daniel Shomette, 57, of Boyce, died at the scene of the March 24 crash on U.S. 17 north of Delaplane. His wife was seriously injured.

Kevin Hagan, 67, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter under a statute specifically for cases where a fatal crash occurred “as a result of driving under the influence.” If convicted, Hagan, indicted by a grand jury last month, faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum 20-year sentence if convicted.

