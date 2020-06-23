Voters around Virginia went to the polls Tuesday to choose party nominees for U.S. Congress. A total of 5,388 Fauquier County residents, 10% of registered voters, participated in-person in three primary elections: the Republican Party primary for U.S. Senate and Democratic Party primaries for the 1st and 5th Congressional Districts. (As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, absentee ballots in Fauquier County had not been counted; the Fauquier numbers in this story reflect only ballots cast in-person Tuesday.)
According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Daniel Gade won the GOP Senate primary, Cameron Webb won the Democratic Party contest for the 5th Congressional District and Qasim Rashid will be the democratic nominee in the 1st District.
Republican Party primary for U.S. Senate
With 99% of precincts reporting, Gade, of Alexandria, is his party’s nominee after winning Tuesday’s statewide primary election with 67% of the vote, defeating two other candidates. He received 67% of the 3,300 votes cast in Fauquier County.
Gade served in the George W. Bush administration and is a retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army; he is currently a professor at American University. After a 2004 combat injury that required the amputation of his right leg, Gade has been a nationally recognized advocate for disabled military veterans. His candidacy was endorsed by State Sen. Jill Vogel, whose district includes Fauquier County.
Gade will face incumbent Sen. Mark Warner, a democrat, in the November general election. Warner has held the Senate seat since 2009 and did not face a primary challenge this year.
Democratic Party primary for the 5th Congressional District
With 99% of precincts reporting, Webb, of Charlottesville, will be the democratic nominee for the 5th District seat after defeating three other candidates; he received 67% of the vote across the district, and 47% of the 1,770 votes cast by Fauquier residents participating in this primary. The 5th District encompasses most of Fauquier County north of Bealeton and stretches to the North Carolina border.
A practicing physician and professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Webb’s campaign was boosted recently by a series of high-profile endorsements, including those from Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Ayana Pressley. Leslie Cockburn, the democratic nominee for the same seat in 2018, also endorsed Webb.
Webb will face Republican Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and fundraising director for Liberty University, in the November election. Good was chosen as his party’s nominee at a June 13 convention, ousting incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman.
Democratic Party primary for the 1st Congressional District
With 98% of precincts reporting, Rashid, of Stafford, is the democratic nominee for the 1st District seat, receiving 53% of the total vote Tuesday; he received 51% of the 318 ballots in Fauquier County. He defeated Vangie Williams, who in 2018 was the democratic nominee for the same seat. The 1st District includes Bealeton and the southern tip of Fauquier County; it stretches east to the Chesapeake Bay and as far south as Williamsburg.
Rashid is a human rights lawyer and author. He ran unsuccessfully for a state senate seat in 2019. His Republican opponent in November will be incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman, who has held the seat since 2007. Wittman did not face a primary challenge this year.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
