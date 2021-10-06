Funding for stormwater projects eases pain of ‘unfunded mandate’

Officials in Fauquier County and the Town of Warrenton have complained that state-imposed requirements that they clean up their stormwater runoff is an unfunded mandate that forced them to build costly projects without state or federal assistance.
Not exactly.
For nearly two decades, both Virginia and the federal government have made millions of dollars available to help pay for these programs. While it takes some work to get it, numerous localities have found it’s worth the effort.
Just one state program, the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund, has granted $185 million to stormwater projects since it was founded in 2014, according to Michael Crocker, a DEQ official who runs the program. “You could argue that a portion of this [water cleanup] is state mandated. Well, we're helping fund the capital side of that equation,” Crocker said.
This year was a banner year for SLAF – the program had $50 million to give away, but the application window is now closed. Since the applications this year did not total $50 million, the remaining money will carry over to next year, added to the $25 million that was scheduled to be offered in 2022. Meanwhile, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and others are lobbying the state to give SLAF $80 million for grants every year.
“When there's that much money available, you got to go after it because it gets exhausted. You know, it'll go away once everybody applies for it,” said Mark Nesfeder, a Warrenton resident and sometime critic of how the town has run its utility fees program.
Some Virginia towns and counties have taken great advantage of SLAF. Waynesboro, for instance, received $850,000 to pay half the cost of a water retaining and filtering area; Fairfax County has received two grants in excess of $2 million each for stream improvements. Manassas got $1.9 million to build a wet pond.
Warrenton applied for three SLAF grants. Two were rejected, but last year it won one -- $65,000 to help build a wetland in the Garrett Street retention pond. The town also applied this year for $991,185 to help improve a tributary to Cedar Run along Lee Highway, a $1.7 million project. The grant decision has not yet been made. The town also received $113,599 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for improvements to a Garrett Street retention pond and a swale near the dog park.
Fauquier County received $103,388 in the same package to create a wetland at Fauquier High School. County community development director Holly Meade said in an email that another pond project at Brumfield Elementary School was paid for by a grants and county funds, and she said the county intended to apply for SLAF funding in the future.
Stormwater utility fees
All this comes against the backdrop of the town and the county taxing property owners to pay for stormwater improvements. There has been little pushback against the county’s stormwater one-size-fits-all utility fee, but the town has launched a more complicated assessment based on the impervious area on parcels, resulting in errors and complaints from homeowners. Deputy public works director Paul Bernard has noted that the utility fees pay not just for construction projects but also for maintaining the town’s municipal storm sewer system.
The county collects $369,125 annually from its $13.64 per parcel stormwater utility fees; the fee was imposed in 2014. The town, imposing a storm management fee for the first time this year, hopes to bring in about $800,000 a year. Its pollution-reduction challenge is roughly five times greater than the county’s.
Both the town and the county are required by the state to remove 40% of targeted amounts of pollution from stormwater runoff by late 2023, and 60% more – for a total of 100% – by 2028. To do that, they intend to build holding ponds, marshes, swales and other pollution-removal devices; the town plans more than $5 million in stormwater projects by then. The county, with less urban runoff, plans improvements that are less costly.
Other towns, cities and urbanized areas face the same challenges. Some, which have run storm sewer systems longer than Warrenton and Fauquier, have taken greater advantage of available money.
Stormwater projects in other localities
For instance, between 2014 and 2018, Fairfax County received 18 SLAF grants totaling more than $17 million. Newport News received $2.5 million toward a $5.4 million wet pond enhancement. Alexandria was granted $2.2 million for a stream restoration. Because SLAF tends to reward projects that are the most cost-effective, big projects in big municipalities tend to be favored, one study found.
But not only big jurisdictions have made out. Kilmarnock, a town of 1,500 on the Northern Neck, received $147,475 toward a $347,000 restoration of 1,000 feet of eroded riverbanks on three streams. It was able to obtain the rest of the funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Fund, so the project cost the town nothing, according to several reports.
Historically, SLAF has paid 50% of a project’s costs, though a law passed this year allows for a bigger contribution for localities in financial stress. Still, grant winners need to find the rest of the funding. Some pay for it from their own general fund or from money raised through utility fees. Some, like Kilmarnock, turn to other grant funders to make up some or all of the rest. Others turn to the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.
The City of Waynesboro, roughly double the size and population of Warrenton, was able to fully fund its first major stormwater retention and filtering project with its $850,000 SLAF grant and an $850,000 loan from the revolving loan fund. Since its inception in 1987, the fund has made 500 loans totaling more than $4 billion. Most of those loans have gone to wastewater treatment plants, but the money is available for stormwater projects too.
The DEQ’s Crocker, who once oversaw stormwater projects in Waynesboro, said the city created a stormwater utility, a dedicated and self-supporting department for stormwater management. One benefit from a utility, Crocker said, is low interest rates – 1.5% or less from the federally subsidized fund; the loans run 20 years. ”So, it's kind of a no-brainer to go the revolving loan fund route, I wish more people would take it up,” he said.
A third source of money for stormwater projects are National Fish and Wildlife Fund grants, which may run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. For instance, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission last year obtained a NFWF grant of $301,000 for Warrenton, Fauquier County and other environmental organizations for a package of projects that included $103,388 for the Fauquier High School wetland, $48,989 for a swale near the town dog park, and $64,610 for the Garrett Street pond. With the SLAF grant of $65,000 and the money from NFWF, Warrenton will be able to pay most, if not all, of the cost of the Garrett Street pond project.
The Chesapeake Bay Trust is another source of funding, though most of its money goes to projects in Maryland and D.C. That said, it does award grants to Virginia projects, such as $30,000 for wetlands design at Fauquier High School that the county received in 2020. Individual grants in Virginia have reached $100,000.
One other potential source of funding -- and a huge one – may also be tapped in the near future. Both the county and the town received funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Fauquier County just received $13.8 million, and Warrenton got $10.4 million.
Julie Bolthouse, the Piedmont Environmental Council’s land use field representative for Fauquier County, said the ARPA funds could be used to pay for the portion of stormwater projects not funded by grants. “It clearly says this in the ARPA funds legislation, which includes water quality protection measures, so you can use them on [pollution reduction projects] and things like that,” she said. “This is basically an amazing pot of money that everybody's gotten, and everybody's trying to figure out what to do with it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.