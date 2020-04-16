The U.S. Small Business Administration is no longer accepting applications for the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan COVID-19 program or the Paycheck Protection Program due lack of appropriations.

“The SBA has processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days,” said a joint statement issued Wednesday from SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The statement later said: “By law, the SBA will not be able to issue new loan approvals once the programs experience a lapse in appropriations.” Carranza and Mnuchin called on Congress to appropriate additional funding for PPP.

A statement on the SBA website said Thursday that new applications for EIDL COVID-19 and PPP are currently suspended “based on available appropriations funding.” The statement said that applications that have already been submitted would be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The federal CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law on March 27, appropriated $349 billion to PPP and $10 billion to EIDL COVID-19 program.

PPP “provides small businesses with funds to pay up to 8 weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities,” according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The EIDL program was meant to provide low-interest loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, including up to a $10,000 advance that did not require repayment.