Funding approved for permanent career firefighters in Warrenton

County supervisors Feb. 10 approved funding for 10 additional professional fire and rescue personnel. All of the new career firefighters will be based at the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, giving the station round-the-clock professional staffing for the first time in its history.
Officials at the Warrenton station have said that recruiting enough volunteers to staff the station sufficiently has been impossible after criminal conduct at the station was made public last year.
The county will allocate slightly more than $1 million per year to pay for the increased staffing, which adds to the 125 existing professional fire and rescue positions on the county payroll. Separately, with county supervisors’ consent, the town of Warrenton transferred its two employees based at the Warrenton station to the county in December. Those positions will add $216,000 annually to the county’s payroll.
The combined 12 additional firefighters are intended to provide a permanent solution to a stop-gap measure put in place last year. Since the revelations of criminal conduct and the subsequent drop in volunteers, the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management has paid for its employees to work overtime to fill the gap in staffing.
In a separate resolution passed last month, supervisors directed the county’s 11 volunteer fire companies to adopt “consistent and appropriate human resources and risk management policies”— the same standards that currently apply to paid firefighters — for volunteers as a condition of funding.
Fire and rescue services in Fauquier County are funded primarily through the Fire and Rescue Levy, a tax on real estate that is currently 13.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. A $19.5 million budget was approved for the department for the current fiscal year.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
