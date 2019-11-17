On Tuesday, Nov. 19, at noon, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a ceremony to hand over ownership of a fully restored 1966 Ford Galaxie to the FCSO from the Fauquier Historical Society and Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail.
In October 2017, a donor purchased this car in North Carolina for the Fauquier Historical Society. Over time, funds were raised through private donations and the car was restored to closely resemble the original 1965 Ford Galaxie presented to the Sheriff’s Office by the Wachtmeister family of Warrenton – the sheriff’s office first vehicle.
Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the FCSO, said “After very generous donations both monetary and in-kind and the hard work of so many generous folks, the car is ready and it’s time to make it a part of the sheriff’s office fleet! Please join us for a small ceremony, much like the one in March of 1965 and in the same location.”
The ceremony will be held at the Fauquier County General District Courthouse on Main Street in Warrenton. The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail will be open, and refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
