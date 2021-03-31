Frontline farmers eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is supporting efforts to get farmers vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a recent press release.
“Our nation’s food supply depends on farmers’ and frontline agricultural workers’ ability to work safely,” said Ben Rowe, national affairs coordinator for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “The work of planting, cultivating, harvesting, packaging and processing crops and livestock cannot be conducted remotely or accomplished without contact. Despite swift implementation of best practices and state and federal guidance in the fields and processing facilities, the agricultural workforce remains at heightened risk of infection, as do the frontline critical-risk workers.”
Food and agriculture workers and veterinarians are eligible under the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1b, which means they are eligible for vaccinations now.
“Farmers have stayed steady throughout this pandemic as market disruptions, quarantines and labor shortages complicated their day-to-day work producing food for Americans and the world,” said Holly Porter, Delmarva Chicken Association executive director. Porter added that the association is encouraging its Virginia members to sign up at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
Farmers markets expand as result of pandemic
One possible upside of the pandemic for farmers might be the increase in demand for direct-from-producer food, according to the press release from the Farm Bureau. The COVID-19 pandemic left supermarkets experiencing undersupply and supply chain breakdowns, causing consumers to explore new markets and develop new food-purchasing habits -- including buying from farmers markets.
In a recent survey conducted by U.S. Department of Agriculture, Colorado State University, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Kentucky, 35% of the respondents said they had purchased food from at least one new food outlet during the pandemic. Of those, 6% purchased from farmers markets, direct-from-producer and community-supported agriculture businesses.
The survey showed that during the pandemic, many consumers tried new ways to shop for food, many of them in support of local farms and businesses.
Kim Hutchinson, executive director of the Virginia Farmers Market Association, noted some of the organization’s 350 affiliated markets experienced a 400% increase in business at the height of the pandemic.
“This pandemic has showed farmers markets to be creative, flexible and essential, and I don’t think we’ll ever go back to the way markets were before.” Hutchinson said.
