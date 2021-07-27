Front Royal man arrested for brandishing firearm after traffic crash

A Front Royal motorist was arrested at about 4 p.m. on July 26 for allegedly brandishing a firearm in a traffic dispute on the 6000 block of James Madison Highway in Warrenton.
According to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Wines, 40, allegedly collided with another driver on a highway crossover. The crash led to a confrontation in which Wines allegedly pulled out a firearm to threaten the other driver, said Lewis.
The FCSO spokesman said that Fauquier County deputies arrived at the scene and placed Wines under arrest. He was taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, before being processed and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond, Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.