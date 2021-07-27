You have permission to edit this article.
Front Royal man arrested for brandishing firearm after traffic crash

A Front Royal motorist was arrested at about 4 p.m. on July 26 for allegedly brandishing a firearm in a traffic dispute on the 6000 block of James Madison Highway in Warrenton.

According to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Wines, 40, allegedly collided with another driver on a highway crossover. The crash led to a confrontation in which Wines allegedly pulled out a firearm to threaten the other driver, said Lewis.

The FCSO spokesman said that Fauquier County deputies arrived at the scene and placed Wines under arrest. He was taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, before being processed and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond, Lewis said.

